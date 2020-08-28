Oscar-winning director praises Pinay's performance in new Netflix film

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix releases today the lyric video for "Rocket to the Moon," the lead single for the upcoming animated Netflix film "Over the Moon," directed by Oscar winner Glen Keane. "Rocket to the Moon" is sung by Chinese-Filipina Cathy Ang.

Based in New York, Ang will be playing Fei Fei in Netflix’s upcoming animated movie-musical "Over the Moon!" and she is very excited for this.

"With Fei Fei, it's really important to find a voice with sincerity and openness, authentic qualities that are magnetic. When I heard Cathy Ang sing 'Rocket to the Moon,' you can feel the desire in her eyes. You can hear the will in her voice," Keane said of Ang.

Cathy was most recently seen in "Maybe Happy Ending" as Claire at Alliance Theatre. She was also a Forest of Arden company member in Michael Arden’s American Dream Study.

Other credits include: "KPOP" (Ars Nova), "The Undesirables" (Eugene O’Neill), "Riot Antigone" (La MaMa), "We Are the Tigers" (Theatre 80) and "Madam Pascal and Toe Pick" (Dixon Place). TV/Film: “Ramy,” “I-RIS,” “Before the Flood,” “Cleanup Hitter.” Voiceover: "Age of Sail" (Google).

Cathy graduated from New York University Steinhardt in 2017. — Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Videos from Netflix via YouTube

