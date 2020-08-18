COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Bong Revilla rushed to hospital after developing pneumonia due to COVID-19
Actor-politician Bong Revilla Jr.
Michael Varcas
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., who recently revealed that he has novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has been rushed to the hospital, his wife Lani Mercado said. 

In a Facebook post today, the Bacoor mayor revealed that Bong's X-ray showed that he has developed pneumonia. 

 

Father God pls help my husband. He is being rushed to the hospital. His latest X-ray shows that he has developed...

Posted by Lani M. Revilla on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

 

"Father God pls help my husband. He is being rushed to the hospital. His latest X-ray shows that he has developed pneumonia and isolation in a regular facility is no longer ideal," Lani wrote. 

"Hospital care badly needed. Father we lift him up to you," she added. 

Last August 10, Bong shared that he tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after someone from his household and a member of his staff contracted the respiratory illness. 

“Don’t worry, I am okay. Lani and the kids are okay… they’ve all tested negative,” he said on his social media account.

'Hindi mo mayakap, mahagkan': Lani Mercado shares hardship of caring for COVID-19 patients like Bong Revilla

