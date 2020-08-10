COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Son Ye-jin wants to crash land on the Philippines so badly
Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin in scenes from their hit Korean drama series 'Crash Landing on You.'
Son Ye-jin wants to crash land on the Philippines so badly
Jan Milo Severo - August 10, 2020 - 12:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actress Son Ye-jin revealed that she wanted to go to the Philippines to shoot her new commercial for telecommunications giant Smart but the pandemic due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) stopped her. 

In a viewing party today organized by Smart, Ye-jin said in the behind-the-scenes video that she's happy for the support she's getting from Filipinos on social media. 

"I was very happy. Actually, I wanted to go to the Philippines and shoot. And the fans who love the drama sent me message of support on social media," the "Crash Landing on You" star said. 

"I am really happy to shoot an advertisement for a Philippine brand," she added. 

The "CLOY" star added that she's sad that she couldn't meet her Filipino fans in person. 

"It's just so sad that I could not come to see all the fans in person, but I'm very thankful and happy to be able to meet them in this way," she said. 

Ye-jin is the new face of Smart Signature, the postpaid brand of mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc.

The big announcement came two months after PLDT's wireless subsidiary launched its "Simple, Smart Ako" campaign, which set off a strong clamor for the company to bring Ye-jin under its fold and closer to her Filipino fans.

"Son Ye-jin’s appeal is undeniable among Filipinos who have been swept by the Korean wave, and we are thrilled to fulfill their wish. This is one way of supporting the Hallyu passion of our customers, who put their trust in our network so they can binge-watch the latest K-dramas, stream K-Pop hits, and stay updated on their K-idols online,” said Jane Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

RELATED: How Hyun Bin pulls off Smart TVC amid COVID-19 pandemic

Forbes features Hyun Bin's endorsement of Pinoy brand

