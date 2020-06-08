COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
'Crash Landing on You' star Hyun Bin
Smart Communications/Released
Forbes features Hyun Bin's endorsement of Pinoy brand
(Philstar.com) - June 8, 2020 - 4:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The latest campaign of Smart Communications Inc. featuring South Korean superstar Hyun Bin landed on the international edition of Forbes magazine online.

According to Forbes.com, “Hyun Bin has been popular in the Philippines since 2005, when a local TV network aired a Tagalog-dubbed version of the romantic comedy My Lovely Sam Soon."

His appeal in the country, as stated by Forbes, is often referred to as the “Hyun Bin Phenomenon.” The actor’s popularity shot to even greater heights after the release of "Crash Landing On You." This led Smart Communications to recruit Hyun Bin for an ad campaign shot in Seoul, South Korea in the middle of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

In the ad, Hyun Bin can be seen driving a sports car and zooming through the city streets, “alluding to the blazing speeds by which Filipinos can enjoy their daily dose of entertainment via Smart.”

Jane Jimenez Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart, said: “The ‘Hyun Bin Phenomenon’ is pretty much due to digital technology. Filipinos have developed the craze because they are able to stream Hyun Bin’s k-dramas and films, read the buzz online, share their excitement with their friends and get to interact with their favorite k-stars online.”

The article added that Hyun Bin was pleased that Smart offered him a way to connect with his Filipino fans, who he thinks are “the warmest fans in the world.”

Forbes is a global media company, which focuses on business, technology, investing, leadership and lifestyle. It is known the world over for its annual list of billionaires across the world.

This is the first time for Smart Communications to be featured on Forbes through PublicityAsia, the agency tapped by the Manny Pangilinan-led company to handle international media relations for the ad campaign. 

PublicityAsia was previously the agency of Penshoppe, and is known for their work in foreign celebrity acquisition and high-profile commercial campaigns.

