Top: Gloc-9 sharing his throwback photos from his nursing training; Anne Curtis and Angel Locsin in Aktor's tribute video for health workers.
Gloc-9 via Instagram, Aktor via Facebook
Gloc-9 looks back at nursing roots as stars unite to salute COVID-19 frontliners
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Gloc-9 saluted novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) frontliners by looking back at how he himself experienced part of the hardship they are facing today in battling the pandemic.

In a recent Instagram post, Gloc-9 shared his photos from his nursing training in STI College-Fairview.

 

 

“Nakita ko mismo ang hirap at dedikasyon ng mga kababayan nating mga healthcare workers. Kaya naman pinag aagawan sila sa buong mundo at itinuturing na isa sa pinakamahuhusay sa larangang ito. Napaka rami kong natutunan sa kanila at alam ko din kung gaano sila kaingat hindi lang sa mga pasyente kundi para din sa mga Mahal nila sa buhay na nag hihintay sa kanilang mga tahanan,” said the recording star.

“Nasa inyo po ang aming taos pusong pasasalamat sa lahat ng inyong serbisyo at sakripisyo!!! Mabuhay po kayong lahat!!!” added Gloc-9, who studied nursing as a backup profession to his music career.

“I chose nursing because I want to help others, especially the needy and sick children,” Gloc-9 once said in an Inquirer interview.

“To me, serving others is very rewarding. Plus, it can help me later on to provide a good life for our twins,” said the father of twins Shaun and Daniel.

In his Facebook account, the rapper also showed a preview of a new song he composed for the frontliners.

 

Saludo sa mga frontliners natin!!! #takotperodiduwag ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Posted by gloc-9 on Sunday, August 2, 2020

 

Apart from Gloc-9, Aktor, the newly formed group of celebrities, gave respect to health workers in a tribute video posted last Wednesday.

“Ilang beses man kaming gumanap na doktor at nurse, hindi namin matutumbasan ang laki ng kontribusyon ninyo sa bayan, lalo na ngayong panahon ng pandemya,” the group said in its Facebook page.

 

Ilang beses man kaming gumanap na doktor at nurse, hindi namin matutumbasan ang laki ng kontribusyon ninyo sa bayan,...

Posted by AKTOR - League of Filipino Actors on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

 

“Kami sa AKTOR ay nagpapadala ng liham pag-ibig para sa lahat ng ating health workers sa frontlines — ang aming mga bayani. Alam naming hindi sapat ang mga salita, pero ito na muna sa ngayon. Titindig kami para sa ‘yo. Maraming salamat sa lahat,” the group added.

Kapamilya and Kapuso actors, as well as independent ones, joined together to show their gratitude to the medical workers.

Celebrities who are in the video include Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, Piolo Pascual, Jodi Sta. Maria, Juan Miguel Severo, Ria Atayde, Joel Torre, Kean Cipriano, Chynna Ortaleza, Mylene Dizon and Angelica Panganiban, among others.

COVID-19 survivor Iza Calzado ended the video by thanking the health workers for their sacrifice and love for the country.

“Abot-langit ang pasasalamat namin sa ‘yo. Maraming salamat,” Iza said.

The video was released days after health workers pleaded President Rodrigo Duterte to bring back the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila. Duterte responded by putting Metro Manila and nearby areas under modified enhanced community quarantine. 

RELATED: COVID-19 frontliner donor Angel Locsin slams Duterte for threatening health workers

ANGEL LOCSIN GLOC-9
