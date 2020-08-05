COVID-19 frontliner donor Angel Locsin slams Duterte for threatening health workers

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin criticized President Rodrigo Duterte's statement on health workers.

Last Sunday night, Duterte announced that Metro Manila and other nearby provinces will go back to modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18 following health workers’ plea.

Duterte, however, took a swipe against the health workers.

"You really don't know me. You want to revolution? Then say it. Go ahead, try it. We'll ruin everything. We'll kill all those who are infected with COVID," he said.

"Is that what you want? We can always end our existence in this manner.”

In her Instagram story yesterday, outspoken actress Angel wrote her dismay over the chief executive's statement.

"Nung una, UP ang kalaban... Ngayon naman health workers. Pagsuporta ang kailangan. Hindi pagsindak," Angel wrote.

"Covid po ang kalaban. Hindi mamamayan.”

It can be recalled that last April, during the onset of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Angel reported that her "Unitent We Stand PH" project for frontliners concluded with P11.35 million raised, 246 tents (225 isolation and 21 sanitation) set up, and 135 hospitals benefiting from a range of donations.

Angel has also been actively advocating and raising funds for mass testing through her Shop and Share project, also in collaboration with other celebrities.

