From left: Actress Angel Locsin; Pres. Rodrigo Duterte
The STAR/Regine David, file; Simeon Celi Jr./Presidential Photo, file
COVID-19 frontliner donor Angel Locsin slams Duterte for threatening health workers
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 3:38pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin criticized President Rodrigo Duterte's statement on health workers. 

Last Sunday night, Duterte announced that Metro Manila and other nearby provinces will go back to modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18 following health workers’ plea. 

Duterte, however, took a swipe against the health workers. 

"You really don't know me. You want to revolution? Then say it. Go ahead, try it. We'll ruin everything. We'll kill all those who are infected with COVID," he said.

"Is that what you want? We can always end our existence in this manner.” 

Related: Angel Locsin, Duterte top poll as ‘most admired’ Filipino woman, man for 2019

In her Instagram story yesterday, outspoken actress Angel wrote her dismay over the chief executive's statement. 

"Nung una, UP ang kalaban... Ngayon naman health workers. Pagsuporta ang kailangan. Hindi pagsindak," Angel wrote. 

"Covid po ang kalaban. Hindi mamamayan.”

It can be recalled that last April, during the onset of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Angel reported that her "Unitent We Stand PH" project for frontliners concluded with P11.35 million raised, 246 tents (225 isolation and 21 sanitation) set up, and 135 hospitals benefiting from a range of donations.

Related: Angel Locsin raises over P11 million, helps 135 hospitals in fight vs COVID-19

Angel has also been actively advocating and raising funds for mass testing through her Shop and Share project, also in collaboration with other celebrities.

RELATED: Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis raise P700K for mass testing in less than a day

ANGEL LOCSIN PRES. RODRIGO DUTERTE
