Thai billionaire Jakkaphong "Anne" Jakrajutatip and Filipino-German model-actor Clint Bondad
Jakkaphong "Anne" Jakrajutatip via Instagram, screenshots
‘My bro is super normal’: Thai billionaire defends Clint Bondad over Catriona Gray, Sam Milby Instagram ‘codes’
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2020 - 6:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Thai billionaire entrepreneur claiming to be Clint Bondad’s business mentor and “sister” assured that the Filipino-German model ex-boyfriend of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is “super normal” despite his puzzling Instagram stories that went viral last week.

In Jakkaphong "Anne" Jakrajutatip’s Instagram stories today, the Chief Executive Officer of JKN Global Media Public Company Limited, which distributes Filipino teleseryes to Thailand, attested that there is nothing wrong with Clint.

"Hundreds of you who inboxed me, ‘is he normal, Madam?’ Of course, my bro is super normal!!! You played with him too much!! That’s all!!” Anne posted.

“My bro is just having fun… hope you enjoy it!!”

According to Anne, Clint has a “cool attitude” and a “good gentleman” who just “got bored.”

“Enjoy his sense of humor everyone!!! He doesn’t mean it in the negative way!!! Trust his sister.. ok!!!”

In earlier posts and comments, Anne admitted that while Clint has been living in her house for about nine months now, the CEO denied to be the model’s benefactor nor that they are in a relationship.

"No nothing like that. Thank you... he has his own bed and nothing about sex,” Anne said as reply to a basher.

"He got one cent from me. Nothing like you think. He's a good man but having the problem on the issue of respecting other people. That's all. You say as if he's a hooker!!! No please respect!!!" Anne said as reply to another comment.

Anne said that Clint lives in their house because their relationship is mere brother and sister and because the CEO’s family loves Clint. 

"We would like him to be successful in life. He's a smart and nice gentleman. He's a good man who needs to be trained. Having the right mindset is definitely the issue.”

Meanwhile, in Clint’s Instagram stories from yesterday until today, he posted a screenshot of a post by Catriona’s present boyfriend, singer-actor Sam Milby.

“Please let this be a hidden code Hahahahahaha,” Clint captioned Sam’s post bearing the poster of the upcoming TV series “Ang sa Iyo ay Akin.” 

'Ang sa Iyo ay Akin': Was Clint pertaining to Catriona Gray and Sam Milby in his caption for this screenshot of Sam's post?
Clint Bondad via Instagram, screenshot

 

CATRIONA GRAY CLINT BONDAD SAM MILBY
