Sam Milby breaks silence to defend Catriona Gray days after viral Clint Bondad posts

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Sam Milby defended his girlfriend Catriona Gray after malicious stories against the Miss Universe 2018 spread online.

In his Twitter account, Sam said he won't allow anyone to "take control of a narrative that is not theirs to tell."

I cannot simply stand by and allow other people to take control of a narrative that is not theirs to tell.



Cat and I have chosen to keep our relationship mostly private. It was only until recently that we made an exception, to lend our voices to charitable causes — Sam Milby (@samuelmilby) July 19, 2020

"Cat and I have chosen to keep our relationship mostly private. It was only until recently that we made an exception, to lend our voices to charitable causes," Sam said.

"But that does not mean that there is truth to any of these false stories and fake news that people are creating to fill in the blanks. In fact, these wrongful accusations and defamatory lies are dangerous," he added.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate also said that their silence doesn't imply guilt.

"It has been our initial choice not to dignify nor respond to all these baseless claims," he said.

For Sam, his girlfriend is one of the kindest souls he has ever known.

"She is always putting other people first; thinking of how to use her voice and talent to help other people in need. Her grace,dignity,and strength even in the midst of all these false accusations makes me admire & love her even more," he said.

At the end of his lengthy statement, Sam said he will do everything to protect Catriona.

"I will always be here for her and will do everything in my power to protect her."

Sam's statement came days after Catriona's ex-boyfriend Clint Bondad posted cryptic Instagram stories. An alleged topless photo of Catriona also spread online, but her lawyer Joji Alonso released a statement, saying that the photo is fake.

