ABS-CBN broadcaster Korina Sanchez-Roxas
ABS-CBN/Released
'It's a bloodbath': Korina Sanchez among those 'discontinued' to work for ABS-CBN amid layoff
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2020 - 4:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — News anchor and TV host Korina Sanchez is among those "discontinued" to work for ABS-CBN as it retrenches employees after losing its bid to renew its franchise last July 10. 

The 55-year-old broadcaster and wife of politician Mar Roxas, opponent of President Rodrigo Duterte during the presidential election in 2016, worked for ABS-CBN for about 30 years.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You're hearing it correctly, so far, I guess. It is a bloodbath. This family is slowly but surely being torn apart. We are called one by one, personally, to be told that we are “discontinued”. Not news to me. I tried to be prepared. But how can you prepare for comatose, or death, really? Others taking it much harder. They have much less options and means. We help those we simply can’t deny, but few can’t save all. Apart from the infliction on the gut, it is the heart where it tugs hardest, this episode. We have yet to see how it settles. This is, and will continue to be, painful. Who knew two years ago that this Christmas Station ID would be the last time, for now, that some of us originals would stand together for a joyful pose? This is one to cherish for a lifetime: L-R: Ted, Zsazsa, Karylle, Christine, Manong Eddie, Coco, Tita Susan, Noli, Sen. Lito, Maja, Regine, Vice, Sarah, Toni, Martin, Marya, Angel, Charo, Bea, Korina, Gerald. KNEELING: Vhong, Dawn, Jericho, Carmi, Piolo, Ogie. You all know us by our first names, right? That’s how long two generations of us is. Ganon katagal tayo nagsama ????????????... @zsazsapadilla @anakarylle @iammajasalvador @reginevalcasid @praybeytbenjamin @justsarahgph @celestinegonzaga @martinnievera @therealangellocsin @charosantos @beaalonzo @andersongeraldjr @vhongx44 @dawnzulueta @jerichorosalesofficial @piolo_pascual @ogiealcasid

Korina's "Rated K" show is among those halted by the network.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Korina detailed how the retrenched employees were called "one by one" and "personally" by the network's executives just to be told that they were "discontinued."

"You're hearing it correctly, so far, I guess. It is a bloodbath. This family is slowly but surely being torn apart," she began. "We are called one by one, personally, to be told that we are 'discontinued'."

Although she was preparing herself for the layoff, she still feels so much pain, especially for those whose livelihood depended only on the network.

"Not news to me. I tried to be prepared. But how can you prepare for comatose, or death, really? Others taking it much harder. They have much less options and means. We help those we simply can’t deny, but few can’t save all. Apart from the infliction on the gut, it is the heart where it tugs hardest, this episode. We have yet to see how it settles. This is, and will continue to be, painful."

She shared a photo of what she thinks could be her last Christmas Station ID with her colleagues.

"Who knew two years ago that this Christmas Station ID would be the last time, for now, that some of us originals would stand together for a joyful pose? This is one to cherish for a lifetime: L-R: Ted, Zsazsa, Karylle, Christine, Manong Eddie, Coco, Tita Susan, Noli, Sen. Lito, Maja, Regine, Vice, Sarah, Toni, Martin, Marya, Angel, Charo, Bea, Korina, Gerald. KNEELING: Vhong, Dawn, Jericho, Carmi, Piolo, Ogie. You all know us by our first names, right? That’s how long two generations of us is. Ganon katagal tayo nagsama."

Last July 10, exactly a week today, a landslide 70 House of Representatives members followed Duterte's threats to shut down ABS-CBN, with only 11 lawmakers voting to renew the network's franchise and putting the jobs of about 11,000 workers in peril amid the pandemic.

RELATED: 'This is not just about money': DJ Chacha signs off as ABS-CBN retrenches employees due to franchise denial

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL KORINA SANCHEZ-ROXAS
