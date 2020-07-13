Piolo, Iñigo, Matteo and Enchong share their days in quarantine, look forward to a bright new world

MANILA, Philippines — It’s been over a hundred days since the community quarantine that followed the COVID-19 outbreak early in the year. With the many conveniences we had to surrender, everyone had to quickly learn to adapt and adjust.

This was the reality everyone had to contend with in order to contain the spread of the virus. Celebrities were not exempted.

In a series of online discussions dubbed “SUN Talks Live,” Piolo Pascual, Iñigo Pascual, Matteo Guidicelli, and Enchong Dee share how they managed to stay safe in terms of health and wealth during the pandemic.

Matteo Guidicelli: Keep being productive

Matteo Guidicelli just recently got married when the global crisis hit. Yet even in the loving company of his wife, he admitted that he found the situation very difficult, particularly when the lockdown took effect.

How then was he able to face the situation? By being proactive as he had always been. Aside from being an actor, he is also a businessman, a triathlete, and an Army Reservist.

“It was very important to keep sane and to keep being proactive. I was very lucky to be kept busy during the quarantine,” he said.

He trained and exercised at home, produced online content, spent time with his wife, and even set up a project to help others amid the crisis.

“I conceptualized a show called ‘One Voice PH.’ With the help of our kababayans, we were able to raise almost P15 million that we used to help a lot of Filipino families,” he said.

Through all this, Matteo reminded everyone to look ahead and plan for a better future for oneself and for loved ones. “It’s very important to be smart about how we tackle the future, so I’m grateful to Sun Life for always helping me strategize,” he said.

With Sun Life as his partner, his finances are secured with Sun Life Prosperity Funds.

Enchong Dee: Invest in health and future

For Enchong Dee, the pandemic is a reminder to never neglect one’s health.

“I told myself I was going to work out, sweat it out, kahit 1 hour lang for the entire day. Just because we’re in lockdown doesn’t mean we have to forget about our welfare. We have an outbreak, and the best defense we have is having a healthy body and immune system,” he shared.

The current crisis also reminded Enchong of an early life experience that shaped him and his future.

During his childhood, Typhoon Rosing destroyed his family’s farm and poultry business in Naga. Coming from this trial, he always worked to improve the quality of his and his family’s life and to prepare for the unforeseen through savings and investments. He even learned to be prudent when it came to his money habits.

“I’m known for being a budgetarian,” he said, adding that this was his mom's influence. When he started earning, he always set aside money for investment and savings. He would then spend only on what was needed for comfort and security.

The budgetarian also shared a piece of advice, be money-wise, of course.

“When all of this is over, especially when you’re earning again and getting a little extra—think of an investment,” he said.

For this purpose, Enchong trusts a simple and affordable insurance, in the form of Sun Safer Life from Sun Life.

Piolo Pascual: Take care of oneself

Before the pandemic, Piolo was set to fly to New York to shoot a TV special and to work on four upcoming films. However, lockdowns were put in place as the virus spread rapidly. Everybody had to quarantine. Fortunately, he was able to retreat along with his family to his home in Batangas.

One of the first things he learned during the lockdown was the importance of taking care of himself, regardless of the situation, so he can also take care of his loved ones.

To stay fit, he would take a spin on his stationary bike, among other routines at home. And then when the restrictions eased, he would walk and hike for about 15 km around his house's vicinity. Apart from being a multi-awarded actor, he is also a triathlete.

Piolo is also mindful of his mental health. He shared, “I would spend so much time alone, just meditating, praying, and sometimes just thinking (about) nothing; looking out to the horizon.”

Nevertheless, he had his share of anxiety, especially with regard to earning a living. Good thing he had saved and prepared for “rainy days” like this. He is protected with the SUN Fit and Well from Sun Life.

“This pandemic has taught us to be more practical with our spending… You can stay home, you’re not required to go to work, or use the car. In the grocery, just get something that you need for now. Now is the time for you to be able to allocate the extra income that you have for the future,” he advised.

“We just have to be hopeful that no matter what happens, as long as we are creative enough, as long as we are positive, that as soon as this ends, we will get back to the old grind, or the new normal,” he added.

Iñigo Pascual: Learn to be independent

While his father Piolo was able to go home to Batangas just before the lockdown, Iñigo on the other hand, was left alone in his condominium.

“Kaka-move in ko lang ng late January. I was super excited. I wanted to spend so much time in my condo. Then two months later, quarantine happened and I got stuck for three months,” Iñigo revealed.

In the beginning, he was overwhelmed by the whole situation. “It made a lot of us anxious about what’s going to happen next. When will we start working, how will work be, how will we earn? But we have to keep spending because of our everyday needs,” he furthered.

This made him value his work more because it can be taken away in a snap. “You have to have a plan that will save you from that,” he said.

Thanks to the values he learned from his parents, Iñigo understood the importance of saving for his future. He also has insurance, the Sun MaxiLink One from Sun Life.

With this security, the young adult is able to maximize and appreciate his time living independently in his condo despite the isolation.

“I learned ‘yong mga kailangan kong gawin while on my own, I learned how to clean, I learned to cook,” he shared, adding that he also started acquiring and taking care of plants.

A bright new world

Like these celebrities, making plans and preparations for a safer tomorrow is the way to go. The current crisis may be a challenge, but with the right plan and course of action, we can look forward to a bright new world. Start yours now with Sun Life.

For more information visit https://www.sunlife.com.ph/