KC Concepcion's suggestion to turn event venues into COVID-19 hospitals now a reality

MANILA, Philippines — It seems like the Philippine government can take notes from celebrities such as actress KC Concepcion, whose idea to convert event venues into temporary quarantine facilities that can accommodate novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients has been actualized just a week later.

Last week, KC suggested to the public and private sectors if the Mall of Asia Arena and similar venues can be turned into makeshift hospitals for the time being since the country's healthcare providers struggle to admit an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

Even St. Lukes QC & BGC is full now — please build new medical centers for CoVid-19 patients ASAP!!!! As soon as today!!! We need to be able to house incoming patients with ICU-level equipment!!! Let’s go PHILIPPINES ???????? — Kristina ‘KC’ Concepcion (@itskcconcepcion) March 24, 2020

“More medical care & ICU-equipped centers need to be created/built as soon as possible. This should be a huge priority right now - to be able to accommodate as many patients as possible to receive better care and have a chance to heal and recover,” she posted, addressing public officials and non-governmental organizations.

To our leaders or NGOs, private sector - what if we convert MOA arena for the time being into a make shift hospital? Even that Arts Center or SM Aura Conference Center- in BGC. It’s enclosed, secure close to hospitals and the highway. — Kristina ‘KC’ Concepcion (@itskcconcepcion) March 24, 2020

State-owned concert halls and stadiums in Metro Manila are now being repurposed as temporary quarantine facilities that would house over a thousand beds, easing the load of private and public hospitals.

“The deadlines were set for full operation but as soon as even partial completion is done, these quarantine facilities may already be used,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who leads the interagency task force responding to the crisis, said in a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

The immediately designated structures are the Philippine International Convention Center (700 beds) and World Trade Center in Pasay (650 beds), as well as the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila (600 beds).

Other facilities that will be converted into isolation areas are the Duty Free establishment in Paranaque, PhilSports Arena in Pasig, Quezon Memorial Circle Complex, Veterans Medical Center Complex and Amoranto Stadium and Quezon Institute in Quezon City. — With reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico