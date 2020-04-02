MOVIES
KC Concepcion's suggestion to turn event venues into COVID-19 hospitals now a reality
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 2, 2020 - 6:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — It seems like the Philippine government can take notes from celebrities such as actress KC Concepcion, whose idea to convert event venues into temporary quarantine facilities that can accommodate novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients has been actualized just a week later.

Last week, KC suggested to the public and private sectors if the Mall of Asia Arena and similar venues can be turned into makeshift hospitals for the time being since the country's healthcare providers struggle to admit an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

“More medical care & ICU-equipped centers need to be created/built as soon as possible. This should be a huge priority right now - to be able to accommodate as many patients as possible to receive better care and have a chance to heal and recover,” she posted, addressing public officials and non-governmental organizations.

State-owned concert halls and stadiums in Metro Manila are now being repurposed as temporary quarantine facilities that would house over a thousand beds, easing the load of private and public hospitals.

“The deadlines were set for full operation but as soon as even partial completion is done, these quarantine facilities may already be used,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who leads the interagency task force responding to the crisis, said in a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

The immediately designated structures are the Philippine International Convention Center (700 beds) and World Trade Center in Pasay (650 beds), as well as the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila (600 beds).

Other facilities that will be converted into isolation areas are the Duty Free establishment in Paranaque, PhilSports Arena in Pasig, Quezon Memorial Circle Complex, Veterans Medical Center Complex and Amoranto Stadium and Quezon Institute in Quezon City. — With reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

