Bea Alonzo, Beauty Gonzalez share newfound passion during quarantine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 6:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actresses Bea Alonzo and Beauty Gonzalez found themselves a new hobby during this community quarantine due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In her Instagram story, Bea shared photos of her new hobby: painting.

From left: Bea showing her hand and painting.
Bea Alonzo via Instagram, screenshot

"Found a new hobby because of ECQ. Ordered painting materials online. Totoo nga, painting relaxes your mind," Bea wrote. 

She also compared herself to her most popular film character Basha in the movies "One More Chance" and “A Second Chance” with John Lloyd Cruz. Basha left architecture to pursue her passion in painting on shirts. 

"Naalala ko si Basha Belinda Eugenio,” she said. 

In another IG story, Bea shared her finished paintings.

"Please don't judge. LOL. Wala akong alam sa painting. Just trying it out," she wrote.  

Recently, Bea, together with I Am Hope Foundation, distributed relief goods to jeepney drivers begging money on the streets after they lost their job due to the pandemic. 

Related: Bea Alonzo feeds jeepney drivers begging for money due to extended lockdown

Likewise, in a recent interview with Tim Yap for his “Tim Yap Live!” online show, Beauty shared about starting to paint together with her daughter.

According to her, she has been painting for a while, but it is her husband, Norman Crisologo, who encouraged her to show to the world her hidden talent for painting.

Since Norman is an art curator, their daughter is also into art, said Beauty. 

“Na-eenjoy din n’ya ‘yung painting and I think she has an eye for it.”

The “Kadenang Ginto” star said she is being encouraged to put up an art exhibit but she’s shy.

“Gawin mo na, Beauty, ‘wag ka na mahiya!” vouched actress Alex Gonzaga during the same teleconference.

If she would indeed mount an exhibit, Beauty said the theme would be “Love in the time of corona.” — Videos from 'Tim Yap Live!'

