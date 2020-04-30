Gary Valenciano, OPM stars to serenade fans on Labor Day

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pinoy Music (OPM) hitmakers Gary Valenciano, Dingdong Avanzado, Gino Padilla, Kuh Ledesma and Martin Nievera will render uplifting performances for the second leg of “Metro Safe & Sound: The Unplugged Music Video Series,” streaming on Friday (May 1), Labor Day, 4 p.m., on Metro.Style’s YouTube channel and on Metro Channel.



With the popularity of ‘80s music, Metro brings together the biggest music icons for a nostalgic throwback on the best of ‘80s OPM in Metro Safe & Sound. The program seeks to bring joy, give hope and save lives through exclusive musical numbers from some of the country's most inspiring singers, arranged to help raise funds for ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-ibig campaign.



Its first leg was held last Holy Week, featuring a series of special numbers from US-based Filipina singer Carol Banawa, soprano singer Katrina Saga, inspirational diva Jamie Rivera, as well as from premier vocal groups 92AD and UST Singers.



This time, viewers will enjoy back-to-back musical performances from ‘80s OPM icons Gary V, Dingdong, Gino, Kuh, and Martin, who will deliver their timeless and inspirational hits.



The show’s proceeds will go to the Pantawid Ng Pag-ibig campaign and will be used to purchase foods and other basic necessities. These items will then be handed over to various local government units for distribution to families greatly affected by the enhanced community quarantine.



Recently, Gary expressed his concern for Iza Calzado after the actress posted a photo on her Instagram account.

Iza posted a throwback photo of her in the hospital wearing a non-rebreather mask.

“The Lord has powerful ways, indeed! Grateful for my llife today and always. Even more grateful for his instruments of life - our positive spirit and resilience, especially in our frontliners. This was me exactly a month ago. Every breath is a blessing,” Iza wrote in the caption.

The veteran singer commented on Iza’s post, asking her if she was back in the hospital.

“This is an older pic yes? or are you back there????” Gary commented on Iza’s post.

Kapamilya news anchor Karen Davilla replied on Gary’s comment, saying: “Older pic Gary! I interviewed Iza already a few days ago, she is well!!!”

Last month, Iza won her battle against novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

RELATED: 'I was patient 878': Iza Calzado says COVID-19 not just physical battle