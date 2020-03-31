MOVIES
Singer-actor Gary Valenciano
The STAR/File
OPM singers to donate Gary Valenciano song’s royalties to Luzon quarantine beneficiaries
(Philstar.com) - March 31, 2020 - 3:32pm

MANILA, Philippines (As released) —  ABS-CBN singers join forces to deliver a message of support and strength with “Ililigtas Ka Niya” and donate the royalties they will receive from the recording of the song to the Pantawid ng Pag-ibig program.
 
Gary Valenciano, “Ililigtas Ka Niya’s” original singer, gives another uplifting interpretation of the prayer song, this time with Kapamilya singers Angeline Quinto, Ebe Dancel, Erik Santos, Inigo Pascual, Janella Salvador, Jason Dy, Jaya, Jayda, Jay R, Jed Madela, Jeremy G, Jessa Zaragoza, Jona, Juris, Kyla, Lani Misalucha, Lea Salonga, Marlo Mortel, Martin Nievera, Moira dela Torre, Morissette, Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual, Regine Velasquez, Toni Gonzaga, Yeng Constantino, Zephanie and Zsa Zsa Padilla.
 
The inspirational track, written and produced by Jonathan Manalo under Star Music, speaks of putting one’s fears and worries behind and remembering God’s promise that He will not desert his people and that He will save them from whatever challenges there may be.
 
The song royalties, from its online views and streams, will be donated to “Pantawid ng Pag-ibig,” the campaign launched by ABS-CBN that seeks to raise funds to assist Filipinos whose source of livelihood was greatly affected by the community quarantine.
 
The funds collected will then be used to purchase food and other basic necessities, which will be turned over to LGUs in Metro Manila for distribution.
  
The song’s music video premiered on “ASAP Natin ‘To” last Sunday, opening with a prayer led by Gary V.
 
The original “Ililigtas Ka Niya” version was first heard in 2018 in the longest running action-drama series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” It was hailed as Best Inspirational Recording in last year’s Awit Awards.
 
Listen to “Ililigtas Ka Niya” in various music streaming platforms and watch its music video on Star Music’s YouTube channel. 

