Actress Iza Calzado shared this photo while she was being treated for pneumonia in a hospital.
Iza Calzado via Instagram, screenshot
'I was patient 878': Iza Calzado says COVID-19 not just physical battle
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 2:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado revealed that she did not fight novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) alone as her husband was with her in the hospital all the way.

In a Facebook live organized by the office of Senator Risa Hontiveros today, speakers, including Iza, discussed how to cope with isolation and anxiety in the time of the pandemic. Iza said she is lucky that hospitals were not strict back then as she was among the first COVID-19 patients in a hospital.

“I wasn't alone. I was patient 878. I think they started really implementing really strict rules afterwards. I don't know. My husband, he was with me all throughout. When we got the test, it was like seven days after,” Iza shared.

“Parang that whole time, they never asked him to leave. They just asked him to please wear PPEs. I was very happy that my husband was actually there,” she added.  

Related: Iza Calzado says sorry for COVID-19 comment, shares experience having the virus

Iza also recalled what she felt when she learned that she was positive with COVID-19.

“Nagulat ako na may pneumonia ko. Parang it's the first humbling moment na 'Okay I'm woman, not superwoman,' parang, 'Teka lang, akala ko malakas ako,' tapos posibleng COVID pa. No'ng una pa, ang daldal ko, ang alam ko lang may sakit ako, na may nilalabanan ako, pero no'ng sinabi na ng doktor, bumaba kasi 'yung oxygen level ko sa blood ko, nanghihina ako. Pero hindi ko alam 'yung nangyayari na 'teka lang bakit kailangan nila akong dalhin sa ICU, hindi ko maintindihan,” she said.   

Iza also revealed that she has been battling insomnia for some time, but she believes that it is God’s grace that made her win against COVID-19.

“I've been battling insomnia for quite some time. You know, when you can't sleep then these things are in your head. I just wanted to sleep but may insomnia ka, may pneumonia from COVID, di ba parang ang dami? I was battling a lot, physically, mentally, emotionally, but good thing marami na rin akong pinagdaanan. I guess it's God's grace. Even in my darkest hours, I chose to go to the path that will lead me to light."

RELATED: WATCH: COVID-19 survivor Iza Calzado shows how to make your own face mask

