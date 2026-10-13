Elha Nympha to display â€˜triple-threatâ€™ talent in stage debut

Elha Nympha to display ‘triple-threat’ talent in stage debut

Elha Nympha tries her hand at musical theater by playing the title role in ‘Inday the Musical.’ She’s telling the story of a powerful, fierce woman who lives in the pre-colonial Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The TV-concert-event stage is Elha Nympha’s comfort zone. But “The Voice Kids Philippines Season Two” grand winner steps out of it by venturing into musical theater through “Inday, the Musical,” presented by Studio A Productions.

Although she has already embodied the title role during rehearsals, Elha will uncover the story of Inday and the latter’s enchanted world starting Oct. 16 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza.

“Powerful po siya na babae na nasa pre-colonial (she’s a powerful woman from the pre-colonial time in the country),” said she when this paper asked about the character’s representation in a recent media call. “(She’s) a very fierce, very bold and very independent woman who is living in that era.”

That characterization may also refer to what one may call the babaylan, or the spiritual leader-community healer, in that point of the nation’s past. The babaylans were believed to possess the power to communicate with spirits — both environmental and ancestral — and practice animism, as common knowledge and available online information say.

Through the gaze of a “foreigner,” their practice was associated with kulam or witchcraft. Such a reputation might be in a way “reclaimed.” So, what makes it bad or good boils down to the intention to harm or to help someone.

Danna Bernardino, who wrote the book and lyrics, shared that they wanted to give a fresh perspective about it and remove its negative connotation by “putting more human emotions.”

“It’s about love, family and forgotten memories that never stay buried. Yun lang talaga siya,” added she.

Director Jef Albea, on the other hand, said that the challenging part of doing “Inday” the musical lies in its horror-themed concept. “‘Pag sinabing mangkukulam, negative (when we say, ‘Witch,’ it has a negative meaning to it), ‘pag horror, marami na talagang hindi makakanood agad (when it’s horror, many won’t be able to watch it), especially kids, ‘pag walang kids, walang parents.”

The good thing is, its marketing team is very good and can deliver.

“To be honest, hindi ako sigurado kung tatangkilikin ng tao (I’m not sure if people will watch it). Basta, our goal is to do our best and to provide a good show,” added he, sharing that “we always let our audience market our show.”

As for the adjustments Elha has made with the “triple-threat” (the ability to sing, act and dance) requirement of the medium, she had this to say to that another question from this paper: “As a singer, it’s easy for me to just hear the song, study the song and sing the song. That’s it and perform. With this one, you have to study the script, you have to act and you have to own your character. So, maraming mga bago po na kinailangan kong gawin na kailangan ko din po talagang i-develop yung mga skills na acting, and pati yung mga maliliit na galaw (there are new things that I need to do and develop, such as playing a character and knowing nuanced, small movements). Pagdating po sa stage, kailangan sobrang laki niya (when it comes to stage performance, it requires big actions). So, it’s a big adjustment for me.”

“Still, I try my best to further improve. Even if we’re so close (to the playdates), and we’re (almost) done rehearsing,” added she.

Earlier in the group interview, Elha shared that she considered doing the musical as a challenge. She had no prior experience.

“So, this will be my first, and paano ko naman po siya magagawa kung wala po akong first (how I will ever do it without trying my hand at it), and I want this first to be the best,” added she, who was thankful for those who made this debut possible.

MUSICAL’S PUBLICITY TEAM Fellow power belter Katrina Velarde joins Elha in the musical production.

Elha also said that it comes with the territory if she will be compared with the other leading actresses in musicals.

Playing the character of Inday also allows her to enjoy the music of the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon and band Boyfriends, whose songs are featured in the musical. She also gets to share scenes with fellow power belter, vocal powerhouse Katrina Velarde as Orvaya. Fans also expect that they will topbill singing showdown segments.

With that, it’s nice to know that Elha expands her singing horizons. See how she embraces her musical theater era also on the following dates, Oct. 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25.

For details, visit https://www.studioashows.com/productions/inday-the-musical.