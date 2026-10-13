MMFF rounds out 2026 lineup with historical, docu and family films

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has unveiled the final four entries, completing the “Magic 8” film lineup for its 52nd edition that officially opens on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

The films were officially announced at the Grand Atrium of Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City on Monday, Oct. 12, during an event hosted by Enchong Dee and Jervi “KaladKaren” Wrightson.

The four newly announced entries are “Los Salvajes Bravos,” “Little Hope,” “Seeds of Peace: The Life of Fr. Rhoel D. Gallardo, CMF” and “A Perfect Marriage.”

“Los Salvajes Bravos” is a historical film based on the 1887 Exposicion General delas Islas Filipinas in Madrid’s Retiro Park, where Igorot people were brought to Spain for “exhibit.” It stars Romnick Sarmenta and Ruru Madrid, is directed by Paolo Dy and is produced by JesCom Films.

Meanwhile, Yassi Pressman and Pepe Herrera team up in “Little Hope,” an emotional family drama about two people brought together by a cancer-stricken child. It’s directed by Benedict Mique and produced by Lonewolf Films.

The seventh entry, “Seeds of Peace: The Life of Fr. Rhoel D. Gallardo, CMF,” is a documentary about the life of Fr. Rhoel Gallardo in Basilan, chronicling his captivity and death as a martyr. Actor Zaijian Jaranilla portrays the Claretian missionary in the film.

Rounding out the lineup is “A Perfect Marriage,” which reunites Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino. Produced by Quantum Films, the drama follows the pair as they deal with love, loss and parenthood under the direction of Dan Villegas.

However, the inclusion of “Seeds of Peace” has raised questions over its eligibility following reports that the documentary had been screened at select venues before its selection as an official MMFF entry.

According to an Oct. 14 report by radar.ph, promotional materials advertised screenings of the film in April, with ticket prices ranging from P299 to P349.

Separately, the Claretian Missionaries’ official website reported that the documentary had held several special community screenings.

Under the MMFF rules, official entries are required to have their Philippine premiere during the festival. However, the guidelines allow one technical preview and up to three non-revenue promotional previews, subject to prior written disclosure to the MMFF Executive Committee.

In a statement posted on Facebook, MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer acknowledged the matter and assured the public that the film’s producers would be given an opportunity to explain.

“This matter has come to the attention of the MMFF. Due process will be observed, and the producers of ‘Seeds of Peace’ will be afforded the opportunity to respond. The MMFF Rules Committee will ensure due process is upheld,” Ferrer stated.

No decision regarding the documentary’s eligibility or further update was made, as of presstime.

Meanwhile, the latest announcement follows the unveiling of the first four entries in July. These are Star Cinema, M-Zet Productions, APT Entertainment and The IdeaFirst Company’s “The Greatest Showdown,” topbilled by comedy icons Vice Ganda and Vic Sotto about two warring families under the direction of Jun Lana; GMA Pictures’ “Amir,” a fantasy drama set in Marawi, starring Dennis Trillo and Argus Aspiras; Regal Films’ horror entry “Haunted Carnival,” featuring Julia Barretto, Fyang Smith, Maricel Soriano, James Reid and John Arcilla; and Viva Films’ “2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7,” the prequel to the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean family drama starring Aga Muhlach and Jodi Sta. Maria.

The initial entries were also reintroduced during Monday’s event, with members of their casts and representatives present.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman, lawyer Romando Artes, previously said that movie tickets at regular cinemas for the 52nd MMFF will be capped at P299 this December.

Artes said cinemas may offer tickets at lower prices but will not be allowed to exceed the prescribed ceiling. The measure aims to make festival screenings more accessible to moviegoers, as ticket prices have been cited as one of the factors affecting audience turnout in previous editions.

Held annually during the Christmas season, the MMFF showcases Filipino films in participating cinemas nationwide throughout the festival period. It remains one of the country’s major celebrations of local filmmaking, drawing families and moviegoers during the holidays.