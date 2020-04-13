WATCH: COVID-19 survivor Iza Calzado shows how to make your own face mask

MANILA, Philippines — "Gumawa ng #MaskSimple para #LigtasPilipinas" — such is how actress Iza Calzado called her latest challenge as she encouraged everyone to make their own makeshift face masks as protection from novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

"Isang simpleng paraan ng paggawa ng mask gamit ang mga materyal na matatagpuan sa ating bahay. #MaskSimple diba? ????Simpleng proteksyon ang solusyon para #LigtasPilipinas," she said in an Instagram post on Monday.

The post came with an instructional video on how to make your own face mask using an oversized handkerchief or any cloth big enough to cover the mouth, nose and chin. Using simple folding techniques, the cloth is shaped into a mask, with ponytails holding the mask in place on the ears.

Iza was reportedly released from hospital last April 1 after a two-week bout with COVID-19.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News last week, Iza said she plans to donate blood for the plasma treatment of those also infected by the virus. — Video from Iza Calzado via Instagram

