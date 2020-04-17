'The Lion King' animator succumbs to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Walt Disney Studios’ mainstay animator Ann Sullivan, who brought to life around 20 Disney films by contributing her familiar ink-and-paint artistry, passed away earlier this week due to complications arising from novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

She was reported dead Monday at the Motion Picture and Television Fund’s (MPTF) nursing facility in Los Angeles, California, just days after celebrating her 91st birthday.

Ann spent decades at Disney's animation team, helping to craft iconic movies that became household names and which have stayed with us through the years.

Her impressive list of credits includes theses titles, according to IMDB:

"Peter Pan" (1953)

"Oliver & Company" (1988)

"The Little Mermaid" (1989)

"Rover Dangerfield" (1991)

"Cool World" (1992)

"The Lion King" (1994)

"The Pagemaster" (1994)

"Pocahontas" (1995)

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996)

"Hercules" (1997)

"Mulan" (1998)

"Tarzan" (1999)

"The Emperor's New Groove" (2000)

"Atlantis: The Lost Empire" (2001)

"Treasure Planet" (2002)

"Lilo & Stitch" (2002)

"Home on the Range" (2004)

MPTF President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Beitcher recognized the longtime animator’s work in a tribute.

“We called her ‘Giggles’ at MPTF. You couldn’t help but fall in love with her laugh,” Beitcher recalled.

“Ann Sullivan was a remarkably gifted and resilient woman who chased her dream of life in California and work at Walt Disney and succeeded with grace and resiliency.”

Ann was survived by four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.