Award-winning actor John Lloyd Cruz.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, File
John Lloyd Cruz gets out of hiatus to boost COVID-19 frontliners' morale
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 1:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has a brief message of support for the frontliners in the battle against novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a fan page account, John Lloyd said in a video how thankful he is for all the frontliners in this fight against COVID-19.

“Maraming salamat sa inyo. Sa lahat ng frontliners, mabuhay kayo. Mabuhay kayo,” John Lloyd said.

“Kulang. Kulang itong efforts… para pasalamatan ang mga frontliners natin sa kanilang serbisyo. Maraming salamat sa inyo,” he added.

The award-winning actor is also set to make an appearance in "Mamatay Kang Hayup na COVID Ka!," an online event that aims to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Viewers of the event are encouraged to pledge donations. This online telethon will run 24 hours a day for 10 days.

Apart from John Lloyd, performers include Aia de Leon, Caliph 8, Gloc 9, Johnoy Danao, Leanne & Naara, Curtismith, Juan Miguel Severo, Reese Lansangan, Rhian Ramos and Donita Rose.

Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
