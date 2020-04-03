Danica Sotto backs up brother Vico amid NBI move

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-turned-entrepreneur Danica Sotto-Pingris showed some sibling solidarity with her younger half-brother Vico Sotto, who is being summoned by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) over an alleged violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

“Alam natin lahat na ito yung panahon na dapat mas lalo tayong magtulungang mga Pilipino. PLEASE! Isipin nalang natin kung paano natin malalagpasan ang mga pagsubok natin ngayon,” Danicah pleaded.

“Gaya nga ng sabi ni Mayor [Vico] (Like Mayo Vico said), ‘Let’s just work.’”

The daughter of Vic Sotto and Dina Bonnevie clarified that collective survival matters more in this situation than individual agendas.

“This post is not meant to encourage more people to rant and say words to offend each other...Yes, we may have our own opinions but right now what’s important is we all get through this together,” Danica enthused.

“Let’s continue to pray for our country and all our leaders. Kaya natin ito dahil din nandiyan si Lord. Isipin nalang paano natin matutulungan ang bawat isa.”

