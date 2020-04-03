MOVIES
Vico and dad Vic with half-siblings Danica (Vic’s daughter with Dina Bonnevie, second from left) and Paulina (Vic’s daughter with Angela Luz) during Vico and Paulina’s post-graduation dinner.
Paulina Sotto-Llanes via Instagram, screen grab
Danica Sotto backs up brother Vico amid NBI move
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 2:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-turned-entrepreneur Danica Sotto-Pingris showed some sibling solidarity with her younger half-brother Vico Sotto, who is being summoned by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) over an alleged violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

“Alam natin lahat na ito yung panahon na dapat mas lalo tayong magtulungang mga Pilipino. PLEASE! Isipin nalang natin kung paano natin malalagpasan ang mga pagsubok natin ngayon,” Danicah pleaded.

“Gaya nga ng sabi ni Mayor [Vico] (Like Mayo Vico said), ‘Let’s just work.’”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alam natin lahat na ito yung panahon na dapat mas lalo tayong magtulungang mga Pilipino. PLEASE! Isipin nalang natin kung paano natin malalagpasan ang mga pagsubok natin ngayon. Gaya nga ng sabi ni Mayor @vicosotto , “Let’s just work.”????? . . This post is not meant to encourage more people to rant and say words to offend each other. Sana maintindihan niyo. Yes, we may have our own opinions but right now what’s important is we all get through this together. . . Let’s continue to pray for our country and all our leaders. Kaya natin ito dahil din nandiyan si Lord???? Isipin nalang paano natin matutulungan ang bawat isa. Goodnight ????

A post shared by Danica Sotto-Pingris (@danicaspingris) on

The daughter of Vic Sotto and Dina Bonnevie clarified that collective survival matters more in this situation than individual agendas.

.
“This post is not meant to encourage more people to rant and say words to offend each other...Yes, we may have our own opinions but right now what’s important is we all get through this together,” Danica enthused.
.
“Let’s continue to pray for our country and all our leaders. Kaya natin ito dahil din nandiyan si Lord. Isipin nalang paano natin matutulungan ang bawat isa.”

