Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto
Philstar.com/Irish May Lising
Celebrities call to #ProtectVico over alleged quarantine violation
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 7:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — After the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) controversially summoned Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto to explain a possible violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, local celebrities instantly came to the defense of the beloved local chief executive.

Related: NBI wants Vico Sotto to explain 'violation' of quarantine protocol

Kapamilya and Kapuso stars were joined by other big names in Philippine entertainment to publicly support Vico against what they say is a "misdirected" and "unjustified" move from the NBI.

Related: DILG on Vico Sotto's appeal to exempt trikes: Be more creative in dealing with COVID-19 | Duterte's expanded powers under Bayanihan Act defined but possibly indefinite

Here are the celebrities who spoke out in solidarity with the Pasig mayor.

