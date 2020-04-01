Celebrities call to #ProtectVico over alleged quarantine violation

MANILA, Philippines — After the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) controversially summoned Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto to explain a possible violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, local celebrities instantly came to the defense of the beloved local chief executive.

Related: NBI wants Vico Sotto to explain 'violation' of quarantine protocol

Kapamilya and Kapuso stars were joined by other big names in Philippine entertainment to publicly support Vico against what they say is a "misdirected" and "unjustified" move from the NBI.

Related: DILG on Vico Sotto's appeal to exempt trikes: Be more creative in dealing with COVID-19 | Duterte's expanded powers under Bayanihan Act defined but possibly indefinite

Here are the celebrities who spoke out in solidarity with the Pasig mayor.

Wala silang mapag initan. Si mayor vico talaga? Kung sino pa may natutulong at maayos na sistema, siya pa kakasuhan? HANEP! Eh nasan na yung nagkalat ng virus sa makati med? So far kasi yun palang nagagawa niya. Ikalat ang virus. Mapapamura ka na lang pala talaga. — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) April 1, 2020

Kung sino pa yung maayos magtrabaho (at mahal na mahal ng mga tao), sa panahong kelangan na kelangan nila ng maayos at matino na namumuno sa lugar nila...biglang may mga gustong umepal.???? https://t.co/BLCnZZafMd — Chito Miranda (@chitomirandajr) April 1, 2020

There are so many distractions. There is only one enemy now... #COVID19. Can't we all just get along and face this battle as one? #WeHealAsOne — Daphne Oseña Paez (@DaphneOP) April 1, 2020

Wrong move. — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) April 1, 2020

Busy po siya. Bakit hindi nalang si Senator Koko Pimentel ang ipatawag ninyo? Or yung isang Mayor, marami daw po kasi naghahanap sakanya. https://t.co/kcNdSvd5Qw — ????JANINE (@janinegutierrez) April 1, 2020

nabuang na https://t.co/lAVfywDDh1 — JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@MyJaps) April 1, 2020

Area.. bakit di nalang hati hatiin ng city leader ang task for the entire city, segregate the task, divide it into 20 or something, then they will report to you kung anong brgy pa ang hindi pa nabibigyan. This is so hard but we have to help each other. Being a leader is hard but — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) April 1, 2020

Republic of the Flips (it and reverse it), where bad behavior is rewarded. — Pia Magalona? (@piamagalona) April 1, 2020