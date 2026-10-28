Bahay, Alas steer Blue Eagles past Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines -- Jared Bahay and Kieffer Alas heated up just in time to carry the Ateneo Blue Eagles past the red-hot National University Bulldogs, 69-65, in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tourney Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo thus strung together two straight wins while stopping NU’s four-game streak.

The two guards led the way for the Blue Eagles, with Alas carrying the load with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Bahay added 16 markers, three boards and two steals.

Ateneo trailed by three, 59-62, with 4:30 left after a triple by Reinhard Jumamoy.

The two teams then went on a dry spell in the next minutes.

This was shattered by Bahay, who hit back-to-back triples to push the Blue Eagles ahead, 65-62, with 1:19 left.

After PJ Palacielo missed a game-tying 3-pointer, it was Alas’ turn, hitting the trey to give Ateneo a comfortable 68-62 lead with 35.8 seconds to go.

On the other end, Jumamoy missed a trey, but NU got the ball back, leading Macmac Alfanta to hit a triple plus the foul, 68-65, with 24.2 seconds left.

A five second violation forced by NU gave the ball back to the Bulldogs, which set up Jumamoy’s game-tying trey, which hit the backboard.

An Alas free throw iced the game.

EJ Kapihe had eight points in the win, while Travis Roberts and Ian Espinosa had seven each.

Mo Diassana had an efficient 17 point-13 rebound performance, while making eight of his nine shots. Jumamoy added 16 points, along with six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

With the win, Ateneo swept its season series against NU. In the first round, the Blue Eagles defeated the Bulldogs, 87-76.

The Katipunan-based squad rose to 5-4, while their opponents dropped to 6-3.