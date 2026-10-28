^

Sports

Bahay, Alas steer Blue Eagles past Bulldogs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 28, 2026 | 5:04pm
Bahay, Alas steer Blue Eagles past Bulldogs
Kieffer Alas and Jared Bahay
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Jared Bahay and Kieffer Alas heated up just in time to carry the Ateneo Blue Eagles past the red-hot National University Bulldogs, 69-65, in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tourney Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

Ateneo thus strung together two straight wins while stopping NU’s four-game streak. 

The two guards led the way for the Blue Eagles, with Alas carrying the load with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Bahay added 16 markers, three boards and two steals. 

Ateneo trailed by three, 59-62, with 4:30 left after a triple by Reinhard Jumamoy. 

The two teams then went on a dry spell in the next minutes. 

This was shattered by Bahay, who hit back-to-back triples to push the Blue Eagles ahead, 65-62, with 1:19 left. 

After PJ Palacielo missed a game-tying 3-pointer, it was Alas’ turn, hitting the trey to give Ateneo a comfortable 68-62 lead with 35.8 seconds to go. 

On the other end, Jumamoy missed a trey, but NU got the ball back, leading Macmac Alfanta to hit a triple plus the foul, 68-65, with 24.2 seconds left. 

A five second violation forced by NU gave the ball back to the Bulldogs, which set up Jumamoy’s game-tying trey, which hit the backboard. 

An Alas free throw iced the game. 

EJ Kapihe had eight points in the win, while Travis Roberts and Ian Espinosa had seven each. 

Mo Diassana had an efficient 17 point-13 rebound performance, while making eight of his nine shots. Jumamoy added 16 points, along with six rebounds, six assists and two steals. 

With the win, Ateneo swept its season series against NU. In the first round, the Blue Eagles defeated the Bulldogs, 87-76.

The Katipunan-based squad rose to 5-4, while their opponents dropped to 6-3. 

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pokemon Unite to shut down in 2027

Pokemon Unite to shut down in 2027

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Pokemon Unite, the Pokemon franchise's first team-based MOBA title, will officially end service on March 23, 2027, bringing...
Sports
fbtw
Halftime talk fires up Towns as Knicks turn thing around vs Pistons

Halftime talk fires up Towns as Knicks turn thing around vs Pistons

By Alder Almo | 10 hours ago
Mike Brown didn’t mince words when he challenged Karl-Anthony Towns at halftime.
Sports
fbtw
Shin erects four-shot lead to boost title bid in ICTSI Apo Golf Classic

Shin erects four-shot lead to boost title bid in ICTSI Apo Golf Classic

8 hours ago
Micah Shin shrugged off a shaky backside start with a timely birdie-par-eagle finish before keeping his momentum at the Apo...
Sports
fbtw
Kim, Avaricio forge battle for ICTSI Apo title

Kim, Avaricio forge battle for ICTSI Apo title

7 hours ago
Kim Seoyun delivered the decisive late punch in a gripping, see-saw battle with Chanelle Avaricio, birdieing the closing hole...
Sports
fbtw
Shinichi Suzuki eyes breakthrough as Philippines chases Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship title
play

Shinichi Suzuki eyes breakthrough as Philippines chases Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship title

9 hours ago
As a kid, Shinichi Suzuki would make-believe that his next putt on the putting green was to win the Masters or The Open. This...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ramos scoops up weightlifting bronze in IWF World Championships

Ramos scoops up weightlifting bronze in IWF World Championships

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Rose Jean Ramos took the first significant step toward earning a ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after picking up...
Sports
fbtw
Rays win thriller to thwart Brewers in World Series

Rays win thriller to thwart Brewers in World Series

10 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays staged a dramatic extra-innings rally to keep their World Series dream alive, walking off a 4-3 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Reigning champs Knicks shut down Pistons to notch first win

Reigning champs Knicks shut down Pistons to notch first win

11 hours ago
The defending NBA champions New York Knicks finally got their first win of the season, beating the Detroit Pistons, 111-97,...
Sports
fbtw
Venus Williams suffers 16th straight defeat with loss to teenager

Venus Williams suffers 16th straight defeat with loss to teenager

11 hours ago
Venus Williams suffered her 16th loss in a row in singles tennis as the 46-year-old American icon was defeated by teenager...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with