Neil Arce defends Angel Locsin from claims that she uses COVID-19 crisis for publicity

MANILA, Philippines — Film producer Neil Arce defended his fiancée Angel Locsin from a social media user saying Angel is just using the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis for publicity.

In his Facebook account, Neil said Angel is not trying to impress anyone.

“Someone Sent me this post today. First of all my fiancée is not trying to impress anyone so it doesnt really matter to US if you were Not impressed,” Neil wrote.

Neil, however, added that he agreed that praises should given to the frontliners who are risking their lives.

“Yes I agree with you I myself would rather praise frontliners who are risking their lives everyday. This is The reason why we are doing this to Help our frontliners by making sure they are protected, making sure they can rest and by making sure we do everything we can to make their lives easier,” he said.

“Impressing anyone Especially people like you who seems to hate on people you do Not know personally is Not at all important to us,” he added.

Neil also denied the Internet user’s accusation that Angel received half a million pesos every taping day.

“Stating That she makes that much money per taping a day is far from reality and is fallacious. I honestly believe that God made her successful because God knows she Will use it to Help those who are In Need,” Neil said.

He also lambasted the user for his remarks as he felt sad for the students of the Internet user who is allegedly a professor.

“Calling out all actors as self centered and Filipinos idiots is something we do Not Need during this time of Crisis sir. What worries me is that I read that you are a Professor is this what we are supposed to teach our students? Are we supposed to teach our students to look at everything negatively?” he said.

“I dont expect everyone to believe In The sincerity of The things we do. But if The people our students are supposed to learn from think this way then our country Will never really have a chance to prosper,” he added.

Angel, together with Neil and other friends, set up air-conditioned tents for health workers fighting against COVID-19 in Taguig City.

