Angel Locsin leads stars in setting up air-con tents for health workers

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin and her friends set up air-conditioned tents for health workers fighting against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Taguig City.

In Philippine Coast Guard’s Twitter account, Angel was seen busy doing the charitable work.

NAGPAPASALAMAT ang PCG Task Force Laban COVID-19 sa aktres na si Angel Locsin sa ibinahaging niyang pagkain habang sila ay nagpapatrolya sa Lakeshore, Taguig City ngayong hapon, 22 Marso 2020. pic.twitter.com/G9IoGiWsa8 — Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph) March 22, 2020

“Naabutan ng Task Force ang aktres inaayos ang ‘air conditioned tents’ na kasalukuyang nagsisilbing pahingahan ng mga health workers sa lugar,” it added in another post.

In another post, a certain Karlo Reyes posted on his Facebook account, thanking Angel for a job well done.

“Day 12 - Continuous Disinfection Operation of Taguig City Sanitation Office to all public schools, public places, gov't.facilities, transport terminals and churches for the Taguig City Government's Prevention and Control Measures on COVID-19,” the Facebook user said.

“Thank you to miss Angel Locsin and her foundation for sponsoring pillows, masks, beds and tents as sleeping quarters (with aircon and male and female comfort rooms) for the City Health Workers. Mabuhay po kayo!” it added.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Angel thanked her fiance Neil Arce and fellow celebrities Anne Curtis, Bea Alonzo, Paulo Avelino, Ria Atayde, Lorna Tolentino, Vice Ganda, Ryza Cenon, Angelica Panganiban Arlene Muhlach and Pocholo Barretto for helping and donating for the project.

