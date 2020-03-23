MOVIES
Digitally-restored Filipino classics like Eddie Romero's "Aguila" starring Fernando Poe Jr. can now be watched for free at Citizen Jake's account on Vimeo.
Master director Mike De Leon uploads classic Filipino films for free binge-watching
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2020 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Classsic Filipino movies were uploaded in an online streaming platform recently to help Filipinos cope during the ongoing enhanced community quarantine due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The movies can be viewed for free in the Vimeo website after award-winning director Mike de Leon, using his account Citizen Jake, uploaded the films there.

"Citizen Jake" was the last movie of the veteran director starring GMA host Atom Araullo. Mike is also the director of classic Filipino films such as "Kisapmata," "Batch 81," and "Sister Stella L."

Some of the movies uploaded in the channel are the 1958 film "Anak ni Waray" by F.H. Constantino; "Nasaan Ka Giliw" by Joe Climaco (1951), "Dama Juana Gang" by Tony Santos (1956), "Kaaway ng Babaw" by Nemesio Caravana (1948), "Pista sa Nayon" by Manuel Silos (1948) and "Tuloy ang Ligaya" by Manuel Silos (1958).

Other movies in the archive are "Kung Akoy Mahal Mo" by Gregorio Fernandez (1960), "Tunay na Ina" by Octavio Silos (1939), "Aklat ng Buhay" by Lamberto Avellana (1952), "Dahlia" by Susana de Guzman (1960), "Magkaibang Lahi" by Ramon Estella (1947), "Private Maturan" by Natoy Catindig (1959), "Venganza" by Manuel Conde (1958) and "Faithful" by Lamberto Avellana (1958).

The revival of these classics coincides with the celebration of the centenary of the Philippine movie industry.

