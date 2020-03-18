Bela Padilla to distribute goods after raising P3.3M for workers affected by quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla brought a new meaning to "going beyond," raising P3.3 million in less than three days to help street vendors in Metro Manila adversely affected by a government-ordered quarantine in response to the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The said community quarantine in the capital region, which was later upgraded into an enhanced community quarantine across the island of Luzon, has paralyzed workers less than a week after implementation.

Strict social distancing measures, however, didn’t stop Bela and her supporters from confronting the plight of their fellow Filipinos.

The GoGetFunding page of Bela’s "Pagkain Para sa Pinoy" campaign yesterday breached the intended goal of a million pesos less than 48 hours after it was first announced around midnight on Monday.

Now, thanks to the generous P2 million donation of an unidentified good samaritan on Wednesday, the fundraiser stands at over 300 percent of Bela’s goal.

“I was just woken up by a call. Somebody donated 2 million pesos. We are now at 3.3M pesos,” Bela shared.

Meanwhile, the “Meet Me in St. Gallen” lead actress is wasting no time in attending to food, delivery and other logistical concerns.

