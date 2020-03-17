MOVIES
Actress Bela Padilla
ABS-CBN/Released
Bela Padilla raises P1M in less than 2 days to help Filipinos hit by Luzon quarantine
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 7:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla literally went 101 percent to help Filipinos affected by the community quarantine in Metro Manila, which was later upgraded into an enhanced community quarantine across the island of Luzon in response to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

RELATED: Restricted movement in mainland Luzon until April 12 due to COVID-19 quarantine

The GoGetFunding page of Bela’s "Pagkain Para sa Pinoy" campaign already breached the intended goal of a million pesos less than 48 hours after it was first announced around midnight on Monday.

 

RELATED: Bela Padilla raising P1 million for displaced vendors due to Metro Manila quarantine

A total of 830 backers have donated P1,025,491 (102 percent of goal) as of writing to Bela's fundraiser, with still two weeks left for the campaign to finish.

The proceeds will go directly to the “right people,”  the lead actress of the “Miracle in Cell No. 7” Pinoy remake said.

“We hit the target of 1,000,000 pesos!!!! Thank you!!! Looking for the best deals for food now and hopefully be able to deliver everything this week! THANK YOU,” she posted on social media upon learning the good news.

