Bela Padilla raises P1M in less than 2 days to help Filipinos hit by Luzon quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla literally went 101 percent to help Filipinos affected by the community quarantine in Metro Manila, which was later upgraded into an enhanced community quarantine across the island of Luzon in response to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

RELATED: Restricted movement in mainland Luzon until April 12 due to COVID-19 quarantine

Related Stories Bela Padilla calls out opportunists, sellers of overpriced face masks

The GoGetFunding page of Bela’s "Pagkain Para sa Pinoy" campaign already breached the intended goal of a million pesos less than 48 hours after it was first announced around midnight on Monday.

How do the taho, sampaguita, chips and basahan vendors we see on EDSA who probably sold close to nothing today eat tonight. And tomorrow? And the whole month? Is there anyone I can go to, to talk about this and hopefully help out? :) — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 15, 2020

The best solution I came up with is for us to donate. I set up an account, and whatever money we do raise, let’s spilt 16 ways for the 16 cities of metro Manila affected by this community quarantine. I will personally see to it that the money we raise will go to the right people. — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 15, 2020

RELATED: Bela Padilla raising P1 million for displaced vendors due to Metro Manila quarantine

A total of 830 backers have donated P1,025,491 (102 percent of goal) as of writing to Bela's fundraiser, with still two weeks left for the campaign to finish.

The proceeds will go directly to the “right people,” the lead actress of the “Miracle in Cell No. 7” Pinoy remake said.

“We hit the target of 1,000,000 pesos!!!! Thank you!!! Looking for the best deals for food now and hopefully be able to deliver everything this week! THANK YOU,” she posted on social media upon learning the good news.