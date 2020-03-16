Bela Padilla raising P1 million for displaced vendors due to Metro Manila quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla launched a fundraising program for street vendors all over Metro Manila who will have a hard time selling their products because of the imposed Metro Manila quarantine due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Twitter account, Bela asked how the vendors will eat in this time of crisis.

The best solution I came up with is for us to donate. I set up an account, and whatever money we do raise, let’s spilt 16 ways for the 16 cities of metro Manila affected by this community quarantine. I will personally see to it that the money we raise will go to the right people. — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 15, 2020

“How do the taho, sampaguita, chips and basahan vendors we see on EDSA who probably sold close to nothing today eat tonight? And tomorrow? And the whole month? Is there anyone I can go to, to talk about this and hopefully help out?” Bela wrote.

Minutes after, Bela wrote another post in her Twitter account for her solution.

“The best solution I came up with is for us to donate. I set up an account, and whatever money we do raise, let’s spilt 16 ways for the 16 cities of metro Manila affected by this community quarantine. I will personally see to it that the money we raise will go to the right people,” she wrote.

Bela titled her GoGetFunding “Pagkain Para Sa Pinoy” that has a target to raise P1 million. As of 5 p.m. today, it already reportedly raised P184,005.

“During this inevitable pandemic, there will be a lot of Filipinos who wont be able to rely on their normal sources of income. Our favorite taho, dirty ice cream and bananacue vendors wont be able to secure enough money to guarantee food for their families at the end of the day for one month until our community quarantine is over. lets look out for them please and donate what we can and lets split the money we raise 16 ways for the 16 cities of Metro Manila affected by this temporary lockdown,” the GoGetFunding description said.