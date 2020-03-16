MOVIES
MUSIC
Actress Bela Padilla
ABS-CBN/Released
Bela Padilla raising P1 million for displaced vendors due to Metro Manila quarantine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2020 - 6:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla launched a fundraising program for street vendors all over Metro Manila who will have a hard time selling their products because of the imposed Metro Manila quarantine due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Twitter account, Bela asked how the vendors will eat in this time of crisis.

“How do the taho, sampaguita, chips and basahan vendors we see on EDSA who probably sold close to nothing today eat tonight? And tomorrow? And the whole month? Is there anyone I can go to, to talk about this and hopefully help out?” Bela wrote.

Minutes after, Bela wrote another post in her Twitter account for her solution.

“The best solution I came up with is for us to donate. I set up an account, and whatever money we do raise, let’s spilt 16 ways for the 16 cities of metro Manila affected by this community quarantine. I will personally see to it that the money we raise will go to the right people,” she wrote.

Bela titled her GoGetFunding “Pagkain Para Sa Pinoy” that has a target to raise P1 million. As of 5 p.m. today, it already reportedly raised P184,005.

“During this inevitable pandemic, there will be a lot of Filipinos who wont be able to rely on their normal sources of income. Our favorite taho, dirty ice cream and bananacue vendors wont be able to secure enough money to guarantee food for their families at the end of the day for one month until our community quarantine is over. lets look out for them please and donate what we can and lets split the money we raise 16 ways for the 16 cities of Metro Manila affected by this temporary lockdown,” the GoGetFunding description said. 

COVID-19 COVID-19 PANDEMIC NOVEL CORONAVIRUS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DISEASE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Celebrities share mixed reactions on Metro Manila quarantine due to COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
TV host Bianca Gonzalez reminded the public to choose the right words to avoid panic.
Entertainment
fbfb
Bela Padilla raising P1 million for displaced vendors due to Metro Manila quarantine
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla has launched a fundraising program for street vendors all over Metro Manila who will have a...
Entertainment
fbfb
Truly more fun in the Philippines
By Pat-P Daza | 20 hours ago
Now that the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines is rising, many Filipinos have started cancelling their plans to...
Entertainment
fbfb
The ladies take control of the House
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
Lady solons are expected to temporarily take full control of the plenary session this month in observance of the National...
Entertainment
fbfb
After seven years, Vin scores a first
By Maridol Rañoa-Bismark | 20 hours ago
Vin Abrenica is a man of contrasts. He loves the freedom to experiment in what he wears, and what he shows on his skin (e.g....
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
9 hours ago
As COVID-19 strikes festivals, red carpets happen in living rooms
By Andrew Marszal | 9 hours ago
Hollywood directors who had their glitzy premieres canceled due to coronavirus are finding inventive ways to build buzz for...
Entertainment
fbfb
9 hours ago
Hit by COVID-19 fears, N. America box office near 20-year low
9 hours ago
Under the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak, the North American box office had its lowest weekend ticket sales in two decades...
Entertainment
fbfb
James Taylor’s singing is comforting
By Baby A. Gil | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
I just thought of a new word to describe James Taylor’s singing. It is comforting.
20 hours ago
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Sen. Grace Poe & Neil Llamanzares An oft-told love story
1 day ago
It’s an oft-told love story that grows more beautiful in the retelling.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
‘One Day…Last Day’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Natisod ko kwentong ito sa social media, English… Tinagalog ko at nakakatawa …
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with