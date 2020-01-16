Bela Padilla calls out opportunists, sellers of overpriced face masks

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla has no love for anyone taking advantage of the recent Taal Volcano unrest, specifically, those who jack up the prices of scarce and much-needed face masks.

While serving as a guest co-host of ABS-CBN noontime variety show “It’s Showtime,” the 28-year-old shared her message of hope for Filipinos affected by the calamity before calling out opportunists.

“Tayong mga Pinoy, hindi tayo nagpapatalo. Kahit anong hamon pa 'yan, our God is bigger than any calamity,” she assured.

(We Filipinos don’t fall down easily. No matter the challenge, our God is bigger than any calamity.)

“Kaya sa mga nagsasamantala sa panahon ng kalamidad, hoy, 'wag kayong ganyan!”

(So to those exploiting others in this drastic time, hey, don’t be like that!)

Bela was pertaining to the N95 face masks prescribed primarily to residents of Batangas and Cavite, the provinces most heavily affected by Taal Volcano’s phreatic (steam-driven) eruption on Sunday afternoon.

Stocks of N95 face masks quickly depleted and ran out in many areas due to panic buying, including in Metro Manila where the Department of Health said more common surgical face masks can suffice.

During the high demand of N95 face masks, some retailers reportedly hiked prices up to P200 against a usual P50 to P65.

“Ako, nagagalit talaga ako eh. Nakita ko eh, oo, 'yung mask eh... Doble-doble tsaka triple 'yung presyo eh. Ang suggested retail price po ng mask ay around 50 pesos lang. 'Wag po tayong magdagdag,” the lead actress of the “Miracle in Cell No. 7” Pinoy remake said.

(I am actually mad. I saw it, the masks...prices doubled and even tripled. The suggested retail price is around P50. Let’s not increase that.)

Meanwhile, she praised good samaritans like donors and other groups directly distributing free face masks during the crisis.

“Doon tayo sa mga namimigay (Let’s commend the generous donors of face masks).” — Video from YouTube/ABS-CBN