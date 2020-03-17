Christopher de Leon, Sandy Andolong in quarantine after actor tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Christopher de Leon admitted to have tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a Facebook post, he clarified that he did not recently travel to countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"I’ve had no recent travel history outside of the Philippines and no known contact with anyone who is positive to have the virus," he said.

"However, due to the nature of my work in the entertainment business, I have interacted with many people. I therefore ask anyone who has come in contact me within the last week or two to observe stringent self-quarantine, observe for symptoms and follow the triage procedures published by the DOH, whether asymptomatic or not."

He shared that since he tested positive, his wife, actress Sandy Andolong, their daughter Mica and their domestic employee are under home quarantine.

"Please cooperate with the authorities in their contact tracing efforts. My wife Sandy, daughter Mica & our kasambahay are in self quarantine at home," he added.

“In this time of trial, we ask for your prayers and we continue to praise and thank the Lord for His goodness in our lives... Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. (1 Thessalonians 5:18 ). Stay safe & GOD bless!"

Christopher is believed to be the first Filipino star to have admitted to have tested positive for the disease.