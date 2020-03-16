Celebrities share mixed reactions on Metro Manila quarantine due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities shared their reactions on the recent announcement of President Rodrigo Duterte regarding Metro Manila's community quarantine due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Duterte on Thursday announced tougher measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19, including work and class suspensions as well as travel restrictions, as part of a "community quarantine" in Metro Manila.

In her Twitter account, TV host Bianca Gonzalez reminded the public to choose the right words to avoid panic.

“Words matter because choice of words make us feel emotions. I appreciate the use of ‘community quarantine’ rather than ‘lockdown’,” she wrote.

“Emotions matter because we tend to make bad decisions when in fear or panicking, versus when our mind is calm and clear,” she added.

Spoken word artist and actor Juan Miguel Severo, on his Facebook account, wrote: “Solusyong medikal hindi militar.”

In his Twitter account, he wrote a post about the militarization of the pandemic COVID-19.

“I-give ko na ang galing ng desisyon ng pangulo na paigtingin ang presensya ng kapulisan at militar sa gitna ng pandemic na ito. Siyempre nga naman mai-intimidate ang virus sa kanila kasi mas marami na silang pinatay kaysa sa Corona, e,” Juan Miguel wrote.

Juan Miguel also shared a photo from Atom Araullo showing a check point in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

“Limited passage + checkpoint + limited equipment = congestion. Kababayan, pakiusap huwag nang umalis muna. Employer, bigyan ng emergency allowance ang mga empleyado para di nila ibuwis ang buhay nila para sa suweldo. Gobyerno, ayusin n'yo 'to!” he wrote.

Singer Bullet Dumas also posted on his Twitter account the effect of the virus to a third world country like the Philippines.

“Hanep 'to. We are all affected. Canceled work, events, school, etc. Walang pera mga tao. Walang consumers. Lagut ang businesses and corporations. Walang kita. Lagut lahat. Downplay pa more. Di maayos ang pagkahandle. Hirap maging 3rd world! Someone help us. Coz Duterte won't,” he wrote.

Actress Agot Isidro narrated on a Twitter post her driver's experience upon returning to his province from Metro Manila.

“Nagpaalam umuwi ang driver ko sa probinsya muna dahil sabi ng asawa nya isasara na ang probinsya nila (Pangasinan) sa Lunes, wala nang makakapasok. At babarilin daw ang sinumang may sakit. Ayan. Wala kasing klaro,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, controversial director Jay Altarejos called out Kapamilya singer-actress Lea Salonga for her remarks on the community quarantine in Metro Manila due to COVID-19.

In her Instagram account, Lea posted a text for those complaining about the quarantine period and curfews.

“To those who are complaining about the quarantine period and curfews, just remember that your grandparents were called to war; you are being called to sit on the couch and watch Netflix. You can do this,” Lea wrote.

The director of the controversial film “Walang Kasarian ang Digmaang Bayan,” which was recently pulled out from 2020 Sinag Maynila film festival, posted the screenshot of Lea in his Facebook page, saying that the remark is insensitive.

“Sabagay kung ang exposure mo nga naman sa kalagayan ng buhay ay MS SAIGON…” Jay wrote.

“Tangama, yung mga maralita ba may Netflix, may mga hi-nord na pagkain? Ne, di lang pala limited ang range ng boses mo, pati utak mo,” he added.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN broadcaster Karen Davila drew flak for her statement on Duterte’s travel restriction order.

In her Twitter account, Karen asked her followers if Duterte will also be affected on the domestic travel lockdown in Metro Manila.

“The President means well. My question is by imposing a domestic travel lockdown in Metro Manila for 1 month, it means he also can't go back to Davao?” she wrote.

Twitter users were quick to comment on Karen’s post to criticize her argument.

“As usual, Karen Davila sucks! One of the brilliant journalist 'kuno' who are thowing laughter at this trying times,” a Twitter user commented.

“Just for once be sensitive and set aside your political tirade. What if you are in his shoes???? What will you do. I used to admire you but, dang! What happen to media integrity,” another user commented.

“Natural magttravel cya that is his duty sa mga pilipino na kaylangan niya gawin. Alangan naman cya pa mauna magkulong sa secure place para hindi cya magka virus. Isip isip din,” another commented.

Comedian Vice Ganda, on the other hand, shared Davila's post on the list of COVID-19 symptoms to watch out for.

"KNOW THE DIFFERENCE so we dont clog up hospitals. Let us do our share. As Dr @EdselSalvana said, “stick to the plan, let’s cooperate”. Mahirap man para sa maraming nagtatrabaho, ipagdasal natin matapos na rin itong #covid19 kaagad," Davila said.

While Vice Ganda agreed with the measure to put Metro Manila in quarantine, the TV host reminded everyone who needs to still go out to stay safe.

"Pinaka SAFE ka pag nasa loob ka lang ng bahay. Kada labas mo malaki ang chance na makuha mo ang virus. At kada balik mo sa bahay malaki ang chance na magpasok ka ng virus sa loob ng bahay at mapahamak ang mga mahal mo sa buhay. So MANAHIMIK KA SA BAHAY!" Vice Ganda said.

"Pero kung talagang kailangang kailangang lumabas please make sure that you take extra care for your self, for your family and for everybody. God bless!!!"