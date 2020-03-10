Vice Ganda retires 'Gandang Gabi Vice' to give way to new show

MANILA, Philippines — "Gandang Gabi Vice," a talk show hosted by TV host and comedian Vice Ganda, has officially signed off after almost a decade of bringing laughter to the public every Sunday night.

In his Twitter account, the "Unkabogable Star" posted a series of tweets to thank the show's patrons and staff.

"Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat!!! #GandangGabiVice," Vice wrote.

In another tweet, Vice said that the comedy talk show will just have a long break and will continue to bring joy to the public in the near future.

"Don’t be sad. No goodbyes. GGV will be back. Isang mahabang commercial break lang. I love you guys!" he wrote.

"Napakasarap malamang masaya kayong nakapiling ako at ang GGV sa loob ng 9 years. Masaya akong nakapagpasaya ako. Salamat po!!!" Vice posted in another tweet.

In his final speech, Vice addressed the show's fans and apologized to those he might have offended.

"I am not perfect. The show is not perfect, sigurado ako may mga pagkakataon na nao-offend namin kayo— ang mga nakasayananan niyo paniniwala sa buhay o mga trip ninyo o hindi ninyo trip, mga ginagawa namin, We apologize… pero maraming salamat pa rin. This is a very big blessing,” Vice said.

Vice also announced that the comedy talk show will be replaced by "Everybody, Sing," which he will also host.

"GGV's" last episode last Sunday featured broadcaster Raffy Tulfo. In one of the segments, celebrities such as Morisette Amon, Moira dela Torre, Angelica Panganiban, Kim Chiu and Daniel Padilla, to name a few, gave tribute to the show by stating what the show meant for them.