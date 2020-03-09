Bamboo breaks silence on rumored Rivermaya reunion

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Bamboo shut down the possiblity of having a reunion with his former band Rivermaya.

Philstar.com asked Bamboo the possiblity of a reunion with Rivermaya during the sidelines of a recent Tiger Beer event where he was launched as the new endorser.

“I don’t think so. I’ll never say never, I’ll never say never pero I don’t think so because again, it sort of goes against what I do, what I believe," Bamboo said.

"It’s about moving forward, it’s about taking risks, and walking your path. So parang for me to do that, it just doesn’t make sense. Parang wala sa dugo ko 'yun eh," he added.

Bamboo, however, clarified that all is well between him and the other band members that include Rico Blanco, Mark Escueta, Nathan Azarcon and Perf de Castro.

"Those guys, I love and respect them. Those are my brothers forever. Whatever they do, I support them, pero here I am,” he said.

In an interview with Karen Davila last 2012, Bamboo revealed the reason why he left the band in 1998.

“It’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. Initially, it was basically me, but then when we all sat down, it was pretty mutual. You know it’s time. They all agreed,” he said.

“I just thought that we were tired. There was no joy in what we were doing. It’s been a couple of years already. People always think it was a spur of the moment thing, but even maybe, three years back, we already sat down. That maybe it’s time we walk away from this,” he added.

