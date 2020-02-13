Valentine's Day 2020: Boyce Avenue shares tips to find 'the one'

MANILA, Philippines — Whatever stage you are in a relationship, whether it’s the first fevered pitch of feelings or maybe the throes of a painful breakup, there is a corresponding love song for you.

The lyrics hold so much meaning, especially if they are stripped down to stylized acoustic versions, which Boyce Avenue specializes in.

The band of brothers is composed of Alejandro, Fabian, and Daniel Manzano who are known for their covers of pop rock songs and their original compositions that make use of the vocal harmonies that they have fine-tuned since performing together in their teens. They are frequent Manila visitors, with their first concert back in 2009, and Filipino fans cannot get enough of their variety of songs that are perfect for any type of lovelife situation.

The boys are back this Valentine’s season with a series of concerts through Wilbros Live, including a V-Day session at Cebu Waterfront, followed by a Davao stint at the SMX Convention Center on February 15, and then at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila on February 16.

Singing from the heart

The reason why they love coming to the Philippines, they say, is that they are hopeless romantics just like many Filipinos.

“I have to believe that is why we connect with this country so much, and why Filipinos connect so much with our music,” Alejandro said. “We have been raised that way, almost like hopeless romantics that we love the sad songs about love and the pure romantic ballads about the happy side of love.”

Even with what they watch, Alejandro added, there has to be some kind of love angle, “like Jim and Pam in 'The Office' or Ross and Rachel in 'Friends.' As silly as these examples sound, we do love that romance, that connection. I feel that the artists here were raised in a similar way. I also think that the reason why Filipinos love acoustic music so much if that it kind of puts the lyrics and the vocals front and center.”

Looking for the one

Given their innate romantic streak, the Manzanos share their tips on finding "the one."

Alejandro, who, according to reports, dated his wife Rachel for only five months before they got married, said the key is being true to yourself: “I feel you have to listen to your own heart a lot of times even when friends and family will have opinions on who you should be with and who you should not be with.”

He added that there should be no rush: “It is always fine to find the right person in your own time, whether you are with somebody and you are uncertain, it’s fine. In the end, you will find that person where it feels right and makes that connection with you. Nobody can ultimately know what you are going though as a couple, so I think just be true to yourself and be patient. You don’t need to rush into anything just because maybe you see your friends or your family have found what seems to be that loved one early.”

To fan the flames of love, Fabian suggested, “listen to our band, play our music on date night.” To which Alejandro added jokingly: “If he doesn’t like Boyce Avenue, then that is probably not the right person.”

Filipino love

One surprising tidbit that the brothers shared is that they are listening to the Eraserheads’ "Huling El Bimbo" and are even practicing the dance moves.

“We might make a dance video,” Alejandro teased.

Their latest Philippine concerts will include performances by December Avenue and I Belong To the Zoo.

“What is really cool about the Philippines is that you are very proud of your own artists and your own music, but you also listen to anything. I think one of the reasons why we have done so well over here is a lot of the songs that we cover, you guys are fans of. The Philippines in general has a very diverse sense of taste in music and that is good for us because we do a lot of different songs.”

They have also let out that they are dropping a new cover in the coming weeks, “it is from the Armageddon movie,” they said.

Boyce Avenue is a Florida-based band whose name is a combination of two streets they grew up on in Sarasota. The band is popular for its strong acoustic roots and consists of the three Manzano brothers - Alejandro (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Fabian (guitar, vocals) and Daniel (bass, percussion, vocals).

The band was formed in 2004 and in 2007 they began posting their videos on YouTube to great success. To date, they have over 4.8 Billion YouTube views and over 13.2 Million subscribers, making their channel one of the most popular in the world. The band frequently tours North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and visits new countries every year.

OPM band December Avenue, with their current light and soft rock sound, is best known for their massive hits “Sa Ngalan Ng Pag-Ibig," “Bulong," “Huling Sandali," “Dahan” and “Kung ‘Di Rin Lang Ikaw” which features Moira, who successfully toured with Boyce Avenue in 2018. They are also joined by solo folk-acoustic artist, I Belong To The Zoo, popular for his chart-topping hits like “Sana," “Balang Araw” and “Patawad, Paalam."

Catch Boyce Avenue with December Avenue and I Belong To The Zoo in this one of a kind concert experience performing your favorite love and hugot songs on the Valentine’s weekend. Tickets are available via TicketNet.com.ph or call 8911-5555 for more information.

