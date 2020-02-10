Why Boyce Avenue keeps coming back

For the nth time, the well-loved Boyce Avenue guys (Manzano brothers Alejandro Luis, Daniel Enrique and Fabian Rafael) are coming back for a series of concerts…Feb. 12 at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan (with This Band); Feb. 14 at Waterfront Hotel Ballroom in Cebu; Feb. 15 at SMX Convention Center in Davao; and Feb. 16 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum (all three with shows with December Avenue and I Belong To The Zoo).

Here’s Funfare’s e-mail interview with the Manzanos:

You have been to the Philippines many times. What makes you keep coming back?

“Our fans in the Philippines mean so much to us. They’ve really been with us since the beginning and they always make us feel at home when we are there. We’ll continue coming back to the Philippines for years to come!”

Luis Alejandro Manzano

How are Filipino fans different from fans in other countries?

“The thing that really stands out is their passion. Our fans in the Philippines always show us so much support and love whenever we are in their beautiful country.”

What is something you haven’t done that you would like to do on this trip to the Philippines?

“Well, we’ve been to the Philippines many times now and experienced a lot, but we are always up to try new food so if anybody has any suggestions then definitely send them our way. We’ll also be playing a show in Pangasinan for the first time, so we are really excited to meet our fans there!”

What do you look forward to when performing for the first time in a city?

“Meeting our fans there for sure. It’s so cool to be able to play in brand-new cities in the Philippines and meet new fans!”

Daniel Enrique Manzano

If you were to dedicate a song to each city (Manila, Cebu, Davao and Pangasinan), what would it be?

“Hmmm, that’s a tough one. Maybe, On My Way in Manila, Queen of Hearts in Davao, Ride The Wave in Cebu and Anchor in Pangasinan.”

You will also be performing with today’s most requested local artists, December Avenue and I Belong To The Zoo. What can you say about Filipino talent?

“We are always really impressed by the artists in the Philippines. We’ve had the pleasure of performing with many during our previous tours and we are looking forward to performing with December Avenue and I Belong To The Zoo during this run. It’s going to be special!”

Away from work and touring, do you bond with each other’s families?

“Definitely! We all live close to each other in Sarasota, Florida, so we get to spend a lot of time together. We also have a studio there so we tend to see each other most days working on new music and videos.”

Fabian Rafael Manzano

How do you deal with social media and how has it affected your life?

“Social media has been everything for us. If it wasn’t for platforms like YouTube then we wouldn’t be able to share our videos with fans. Social media has given us an amazing platform to connect and engage with our fans. That’s the best thing about it.”

(The Boyce Avenue shows are produced by Wilbros Live. For ticket inquiries, call 8911-5555. Or check TicketNet.com.ph and SMTickets.com.)

