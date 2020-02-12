Trending blind Filipino singer gets Hollywood nod, invited to appear on 'Ellen'

MANILA, Philippines — Ellen Degeneres is the latest celebrity to recognize Internet sensation Carl Malone Montecido, inviting him to guest on her talk show.

Carl’s appearance, however, has not yet been finalized, according to a report by ABS-CBN morning show "Umagang Kay Ganda."

The “Blind Balladeer ng (of) Bacolod” recently drew international attention over a video where he is seen singing to Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes,” using videoke demo equipment in a local mall.

The video, uploaded by Facebook user Trixie Madison featuring Carl, has since been shared over 385,000 times.

The young singer’s vocal prowess has been described by Sam Smith himself as “out of this universe.”

WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE ?? pic.twitter.com/4zHfaXVSw0 — Sam Smith (@samsmith) February 8, 2020

Carl also drew attention from Kelly Clarkson and her team.

This video has been going around my team as well! This kid is insane!! https://t.co/ucGFrXD0I7 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 8, 2020

The rising star first graced screens on ABS-CBN’s Showtime’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 2016.