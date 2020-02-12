MOVIES
"Tawag ng Tanghalan" finalist Carl Malone Montecido
Screenshot from YouTube/ABS-CBN
Trending blind Filipino singer gets Hollywood nod, invited to appear on 'Ellen'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2020 - 4:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ellen Degeneres is the latest celebrity to recognize Internet sensation Carl Malone Montecido, inviting him to guest on her talk show.

Carl’s appearance, however, has not yet been finalized, according to a report by ABS-CBN morning show "Umagang Kay Ganda."

The “Blind Balladeer ng (of) Bacolod” recently drew international attention over a video where he is seen singing to Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes,” using videoke demo equipment in a local mall.

The video, uploaded by Facebook user Trixie Madison featuring Carl, has since been shared over 385,000 times.

Related: ‘Out of this Universe’: Sam Smith, Kelly Clarkson wowed by Filipino singer’s karaoke number

The young singer’s vocal prowess has been described by Sam Smith himself as “out of this universe.”

Carl also drew attention from Kelly Clarkson and her team.

The rising star first graced screens on ABS-CBN’s Showtime’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 2016.

