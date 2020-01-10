MOVIES
Yeng Constantino posts bail for cyber libel
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 6:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Yeng Constantino has posted bail after she has been issued a warrant of arrest by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Dapa, Surigao del Norte for a cyber libel case filed against her by a doctor last year.

According to a statement by Yeng's legal counsel, Joji Alonso: "Our client Ms Yeng Constantino-Asuncion, has posted bail and an Order approving the same has just been signed."

Alonso added in the statement that they will be "addressing the charges in the coming days" after they receive a copy of the complaint. 

A P30,000 bail was set for Constantino.

Surigao del Norte 1st District Representative Bingo Matugas posted a copy of the arrest order issued last December 12. The order, forwarded to the Quezon City Police, stated that Constantino has been accused of violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act or Sec 4 (c)(4) of Republic Act 10175, which stipulates "the unlawful or prohibited acts of libel as defined in Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, committed through a computer system or any other similar means which may be devised in the future."

The complaint was filed after Yeng posted a vlog last July about her husband Yan Asuncion’s cliff-diving accident in Siargao’s Sugba Lagoon.

According to the new actress, who just got her first acting award as Best Supporting Actress from the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) last December, Yan temporarily lost his memory after diving, so she took him to Del Carmen Hospital, where they were told to transfer to Dapa Siargao Hospital, which has more medical equipment.

The singer then slammed one of Dapa Siargao Hospital’s doctors, and even repeatedly mentioned the doctor’s name and showed the doctor’s photo, in the video.

When the video was released, Constantino was then criticized on social media for alleged “doctor-shaming.”

Since then, the video has been taken down and the singer apologized to the doctor and the hospital staff last July 22, saying: “Whatever concerns I had should have been coursed through the proper forum. It was unfair to call her out on social media and I’m taking down the posts and the vlog immediately."

In an interview with Philstar.com last 2017, Yeng shared her passion for video blogging or vlogging.

"Gustong gusto ko po talagang shine-share sa mga followers ko 'yung mga nangyayari sa life ko bukod sa nakikita nila sa telebisyon. Even 'yung mga nasa bahay, nagma-makeup ako o nagpe-prepare, nagwo-workout, anything na gusto ko I-share sa kanila that I think adds value to their life na makakatulong sa kanila or makaka-inspire sa kanila in any way," shared the singer behind the hit song "Hawak Kamay."

She explained that the "Vlogger Yeng" is the Yeng that you can see in her daily private life. More than a singer, she's a house cleaner, a friend and a wife. 

"'Yung vlogger na Yeng I think dun nakikita ng mga tao 'yung pambahay na Yeng. Si Katulong na Yeng kasi minsan mukha akong katulong sa vlog ko. Parang may certain truth na alam kong hindi nakikita ng mga tao so I think ayun talaga ako."

The singer admitted that sometimes she experiences burnout, so she made a point to separare the "Public Yeng" to the "Wife Yeng." 

"Parang may pinagdadaanan din ako sa life ko na parang nahihiwalay ko na yung singer na Yeng, simula po nung nag-asawa ako, parang nagkaroon sya ng hati, na I know yung ginagawa ko sa labas, it’s a part of me na magperform, na artista ako, pero once I go home, tatanggaling ko yung makeup, I’m a wife." - With reports from Jan Milo Severo

YENG CONSTANTINO
Philstar
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
