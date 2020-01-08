MOVIES
A long exposure picture shows a car commuting on a road as the sky turns red from smoke of the Snowy Valley bushfire on the outskirts of Cooma on Jan. 4, 2020.
AFP/Saeed Khan
Joshua Garcia praised for donating to Australia bushfire fundraiser
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Joshua Garcia has been applauded by fans for pledging $500 (around P25,000) to the fundraiser of Paulo Avelino’s girlfriend Jodie Tarasek for wildlife affected by the Australian bushfires.

The proceeds of the said fundraiser will be directed to the WWF-Australia in order to help injured wildlife and restore their habitats.

An estimated one billion animals have been killed in the months-long bushfires that have ravaged Australia, said to be heightened recently by climate change.

Jodie and boyfriend Paulo both publicly thanked Joshua for his donation.

Without publicizing his act, Joshua proved he’s just as much an onscreen and offscreen hero.

The actor plays the lead role alongside Julia Barretto in the upcoming zombie film “Block Z,” set to hit theaters nationwide on January 29.

The zombie flick is helmed by “Dead Kids” director Mikhail Red and also stars Dimples Romana, Ian Veneracion, and Maris Racal, among other talents.

