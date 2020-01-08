Joshua Garcia praised for donating to Australia bushfire fundraiser

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Joshua Garcia has been applauded by fans for pledging $500 (around P25,000) to the fundraiser of Paulo Avelino’s girlfriend Jodie Tarasek for wildlife affected by the Australian bushfires.

The proceeds of the said fundraiser will be directed to the WWF-Australia in order to help injured wildlife and restore their habitats.

Massive shout out to @JTarasek and @ako_si_maza for their fundraiser for the fires in #Australia yesterday! I saw Jodie had streamed herself on twitch and were able to raise a lot of money for @WWF_Australia! And to those legends who donated! You guys are also amazing — julsnewbs (@julsnewbs) January 5, 2020

An estimated one billion animals have been killed in the months-long bushfires that have ravaged Australia, said to be heightened recently by climate change.

Jodie and boyfriend Paulo both publicly thanked Joshua for his donation.

Thank you @iamjoshuagarcia for being a kind hearted soul not just locally but globally. Hindi lang tayo puro tanggap, tumutulong din tayo. @JTarasek #AUSTRALIANBUSHFIRES #australiaisburning #AustraliaOnFire pic.twitter.com/PeFOovc7Po — Paulo Avelino (@mepauloavelino) January 4, 2020

Without publicizing his act, Joshua proved he’s just as much an onscreen and offscreen hero.

The actor plays the lead role alongside Julia Barretto in the upcoming zombie film “Block Z,” set to hit theaters nationwide on January 29.

The zombie flick is helmed by “Dead Kids” director Mikhail Red and also stars Dimples Romana, Ian Veneracion, and Maris Racal, among other talents.