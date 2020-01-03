BIGBANG to make comeback via Coachella, minus Seungri

MANILA, Philippines — VIPs rejoice, the kings of K-pop are back!

The legendary Korean boy group BIGBANG is set to make its comeback on music’s biggest stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

The group will headline the first day of Coachella on April 10 along with strong musical acts like the reunited rock band Rage Against the Machine and EDM artist Calvin Harris.

The same set of over 50 acts will hit the stage again the following Friday, April 17.

BIGBANG is generally credited along with the likes of boy groups Super Junior and TVXQ (DBST) as well as girl groups 2NE1 and Girls’ Generation (SNSD) for trailblazing the K-pop genre globally.

BIGBANG left an explosive impression in the international scene as evidenced by a string of accolades, like the Best Worldwide Act from the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2011, the World's Best Group, Live Act, and Video of the Year from the World Music Awards in 2014, and Honored Artist from the YouTube Music Awards in 2015.

The originally five-member group now consists of G-Dragon (leader, rapper), TOP (rapper), Taeyang (vocalist, dancer), and Daesung (vocalist).

Former member Seungri (dancer, maknae) departed BIGBANG and retired from the music industry following investigations of his alleged involvement in sex trafficking and prostitution along with other male K-pop idols in the infamous Burning Sun scandal.

The series of scandals involving the artists and executives of BIGBANG’s label YG Entertainment rocked South Korea and even earned comparisons to the Watergate controversy in the United States.

With Taeyang and Daesung completing their mandatory military service in November last year, VIPs (the group’s fandom) have anticipated what BIGBANG’s next big move will be since all remaining members were freed up for group promotions.

The group’s last Korean studio album “MADE,” which contained signature songs “Bang Bang Bang” and “Loser,” was released over three years ago in December 2016.

Big Bang has been active through group and individual promotions since its debut in 2006.

It is set to celebrate its 14th anniversary this year without disbanding, a rare feat for a K-pop group.