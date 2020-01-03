MOVIES
MUSIC
The legendary Korean boy group BIGBANG is set to make its comeback on music’s biggest stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.
BIGBANG via Instagram, screenshots
BIGBANG to make comeback via Coachella, minus Seungri
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — VIPs rejoice, the kings of K-pop are back!

The legendary Korean boy group BIGBANG is set to make its comeback on music’s biggest stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

The group will headline the first day of Coachella on April 10 along with strong musical acts like the reunited rock band Rage Against the Machine and EDM artist Calvin Harris.

co

211.7k Likes, 5,284 Comments - T.O.P (@choi_seung_hyun_tttop) on Instagram: "co"

The same set of over 50 acts will hit the stage again the following Friday, April 17.

BIGBANG 2020 @coachella ????

359.2k Likes, 25.3k Comments - TAEYANG (@__youngbae__) on Instagram: "BIGBANG 2020 @coachella ????"

BIGBANG is generally credited along with the likes of boy groups Super Junior and TVXQ (DBST) as well as girl groups 2NE1 and Girls’ Generation (SNSD) for trailblazing the K-pop genre globally.

BIGBANG left an explosive impression in the international scene as evidenced by a string of accolades, like the Best Worldwide Act from the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2011, the World's Best Group, Live Act, and Video of the Year from the World Music Awards in 2014, and Honored Artist from the YouTube Music Awards in 2015.

The originally five-member group now consists of G-Dragon (leader, rapper), TOP (rapper), Taeyang (vocalist, dancer), and Daesung (vocalist).

Former member Seungri (dancer, maknae) departed BIGBANG and retired from the music industry following investigations of his alleged involvement in sex trafficking and prostitution along with other male K-pop idols in the infamous Burning Sun scandal.

The series of scandals involving the artists and executives of BIGBANG’s label YG Entertainment rocked South Korea and even earned comparisons to the Watergate controversy in the United States.

With Taeyang and Daesung completing their mandatory military service in November last year, VIPs (the group’s fandom) have anticipated what BIGBANG’s next big move will be since all remaining members were freed up for group promotions.

BIGBANG IS BACK! . #BIGBANG #GD #Gdragon #sol #taeyang #kwonjiyong #top #style #daesung #seungri #ygfamily #choiseunghyun #yg #vip #family #kpop #hiphop #gtop #jiyong #music #japan #korea #china #artist #?? #??? #??? #??

114.1k Likes, 1,920 Comments - BIGBANG (??) (@bigbang_official) on Instagram: "BIGBANG IS BACK! . #BIGBANG #GD #Gdragon #sol #taeyang #kwonjiyong #top #style #daesung #seungri..."

The group’s last Korean studio album “MADE,” which contained signature songs “Bang Bang Bang” and “Loser,” was released over three years ago in December 2016.

Big Bang has been active through group and individual promotions since its debut in 2006.

It is set to celebrate its 14th anniversary this year without disbanding, a rare feat for a K-pop group.

HAPPY NEW YEAR VIPS ???? . #HappyNewYear #2020 #BIGBANG #GD #Gdragon #sol #taeyang #kwonjiyong #top #style #daesung #seungri #ygfamily #choiseunghyun #yg #vip #family #kpop #hiphop #gtop #jiyong #music #japan #korea #china #artist #?? #??? #??? #??

75.2k Likes, 1,315 Comments - BIGBANG (??) (@bigbang_official) on Instagram: "HAPPY NEW YEAR VIPS ???? . #HappyNewYear #2020 #BIGBANG #GD #Gdragon #sol #taeyang #kwonjiyong #top..."

BIG BANG BIGBANG COACHELLA K-POP KPOP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2020: Mga Halo-Halong Hula-Hula
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
On the third day of 2020, Year of the Metal Rat, Funfare is making a big “reveal” of what’s in store for...
Entertainment
fb tw
Exclusive
Derek Ramsay on bumping into ex-flame Cristine Reyes with girlfriend Andrea Torres
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
What will you do if you bump into your ex and his new girlfriend?
Entertainment
fb tw
Daniel Matsunaga, Karolina Pisarek reportedly split due to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has reportedly split from girlfriend Karolina Pisarek of Poland.
Entertainment
fb tw
It's canon: Scarlet Witch is strongest hero in MCU
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, is officially the most powerful hero from the multi-billion dollar movie franchise...
Entertainment
fb tw
Sylvia Sanchez on Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde who celebrated first anniversary as couple
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez admitted that she knows all the details about the relationship of her son Arjo Atayde with...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
Partner
1 hour ago
Here's how you can see Avril Lavigne's Manila 2020 concert
1 hour ago
Pop-rock icon and global recording superstar Avril Lavigne announces she will add Manila to her highly anticipated “Head...
Entertainment
fb tw
Partner
1 hour ago
'Hotel del Luna' star Yeo Jin Goo to hold first Manila fan meet
1 hour ago
The multi-awarded actor is excited to meet his local fans and create memories with them on Saturday, February 1, at the...
Entertainment
fb tw
4 hours ago
Ellen Adarna makes Instagram comeback after 3-year blackout
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Ellen's last Instagram post was back in March 2017, over a thousand days ago.
Entertainment
fb tw
5 hours ago
Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff show sexy maternity photos; Jasmine Curtis reveals her 'tita' moves
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Shot by Mark Nicdao, the photos showed the celebrity couple welcoming 2020 with a new chapter in their lives as parents.
Entertainment
fb tw
18 hours ago
Looking at a bright future
By Rogelio Constantino Medina | 18 hours ago
The former seaman from Magalang, Pampanga is looking forward to a bright future in acting, his passion.
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with