'Timeless': Unforgettable moments from Super Junior's 'Super Show 8' in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Fans turned up in full force for an unforgettable one-night-only Manila leg of the legendary K-pop group Super Junior at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Collectively known as "ELFs" (Everlasting Friends), Super Junior or SuJu fans trooped to Pasay for the much-anticipated "Super Show 8 - Infinite Time" concert.

Filipino fans waved their blue light sticks and formed a "sapphire blue ocean" in the arena. Sapphire blue is the fandom color for ELFs.

Did you miss the concert? We have picked out eight unforgettable moments from Super Junior's "Super Show 8 - Infinite Time" in Manila.

1. More members on stage

Super Junior was in hiatus for so long while members were serving their duties to their home country. But in 2019, all members have officially completed their mandatory military service.

Despite the absence of some, the K-pop veteran powerhouse still managed to command a 10,000-strong crowd at the arena on Sunday.

Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon and Ryeowook, with Kyuhyun as the returning member, pulled off a show that defined them as one of the best K-pop groups of all time. Heechul, who was present last year, was not able to join due to a leg injury.

During the two-hour show, Super Junior members impressed the Filipino crowd with their explosive stage performances and proved to them that they are the kings of fan service.

2. Siwon's beard

While Super Junior members took turns to introduce themselves, they couldn't help but tease Siwon's facial hair.

The crowd cheered more loudly when members referred to Siwon as Father Christmas after Donghae sang "Santa Claus is coming to town." (Donghae, of course, replaced Santa's name with his).

Siwon, for his part, said: "How much my beard grows, shows how much I love you [Filipino fans]."

This is the first time Super Junior's visual sported a beard in a Super Show in the Philippines.

Siwon's MENT of the day: "How fast my beard grows, shows how much I love you" pic.twitter.com/ie3qNQFk8L — ?Mariko (@kagrrashin) December 15, 2019

Siwon rubbing his beard against Hyukjae's cheek.



Idk who I want to be



(ctto) pic.twitter.com/bZIdX2sOWy — Isha (@baguettekyu) December 15, 2019

3. 'Frozen' 2 reenactment

Great shrieks of laughter filled the arena when Eunhyuk acted as Queen Elsa from "Frozen 2."

The group's main rapper imitated a singing Elsa, trying to hit the notes which go higher and higher while sweeping his hands left and right.

Eunhyuk's funny act drew more laughter from the crowd when he managed to convince other members such as Siwon, Donghae and Ryeowook to follow suit.

LMAO SuperJunior version of Frozen2 ?And Kyuhyuk's "Elsa~ where are you~?" And Shindong was saying "stop spoiling for ppl who haven't watch it~" And Donghae making Hyukjae sing it higher & higher LOL. They are so entertaining pic.twitter.com/nqfzCFr9XH — ?Mariko (@kagrrashin) December 15, 2019

4. Display of brotherly love

Super Junior members know how to melt their fans' hearts.

During the "Believe" rendition, facing concert-goers in every direction, they would flock to the member singing his part while staring at the camera. They would then wrap their arms around each other in a back hug.

For ELFs, seeing their idols doing a "back hug attack" is a surreal sight to behold.

5. Showcase of toned bodies

Super Junior is known for their sexy performances, with several members showing off their chiseled bodies during concerts.

Fans went nuts on Sunday as they feasted their eyes on the enthralling abs of Leeteuk, Siwon and Donghae. These oppas' regular workout sessions indeed have paid off.

This! I was supposed to take a video for EunHae, but here’s SIWON with that abs!!!! OMAYGAHD (in Kyuhyun’s tone) HAHAHAHHA #SorrySorry #SuperJunior #SS8Manila pic.twitter.com/gC43Fde1rb — Suzzy ?????????? (@suzzyvip) December 15, 2019

This is really what I paid for!!! Sooooooo worth it!!!! Please note that it’s not clear on the vid but boy the sweat on his abs was so vivid from where I was standing from!!! Saranghaeyo My Jungsu!!! @special1004 you are indeed special!!! #Leeteuk #SS8inMANILA #SUPERJUNIOR pic.twitter.com/k2ihzVvoFr — Gwihan Suju (@GwihanS) December 16, 2019

6. Staple song turned edgy

A Super Show wouldn't be complete without Super Junior performing their greatest hit "Sorry, Sorry," which catapulted the group to Hallyu stardom.

What made Sunday's performance exceptional is Eunhyuk's dance break in the song.

Eunhyuk showed his flair as the group's lead dancer through copying the difficult dance moves of his idol, Michael Jackson.

191215 - Super Junior - Sorry Sorry Eunhyuk Dance Cut (#SS8inManila)



What I love about this is that the FANCHANTS goes well w/ the beat.. OMG!!!! pic.twitter.com/rzLHF16xCP — ??MoNick (@teukienickie) December 16, 2019

7. New memorable songs

On Sunday, Super Junior did not only perform their smash-hit tracks but also songs from their latest album.

Dressed in white suits, Super Junior made their grand entrance rendering “The Crown” from their ninth album, Time Slip.

They also showcased other songs from their recently released album such as "Super Clap," "I Think I," "Somebody New," "Heads Up" and "Show."

8. Gratitude for ELFs

During the concert, Super Junior thanked their fans who have been supporting them through the years. Eunhyuk even showed his artificial tattoo featuring "PHIL" under his left eye as gratitude for Filipino ELFs.

Super Junior has been around for almost 15 years, winning the hearts of millions of fans around the globe who stayed and grew with them.

Before the curtains came down, the group posed with the crowd for a photo and took turns thanking their Filipino fans. They promised to return to Manila next year for "Super Show 9," suggesting that they might stage twin performances in their visit to the county.

"We will meet you guys again soon," said Super Junior's leader Leeteuk.

"Super Show 8 - Infinite Time" is Super Junior's fifth solo concert staged in the Philippines. This marked the end of the group's tour for 2019.

The tour was presented by SM Entertainment, Dream Maker Entertainment Limited and PULP Live World.