MOVIES
MUSIC
Catriona Gray
Catriona Gray, Miss Universe Philippines 2018 is crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion the pageant on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2018 at the IMPACT Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
Miss Universe Organization/Patrick Prather
Miss Universe to unveil new crown on December 5
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 8:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization is set to unveil the new pageant crown on Thursday, December 5.

The new crown was sponsored and designed by world-renowned jeweler Pascal Mouawad.

In its social media page, jeweler company Mouawad said its inspiration for the soon-to-be-revealed Miss Universe Crown are the following themes: modernity, achievement, journey, power and femininity.

This is the first time Mouawad is designing a crown for the prestigious pageant.

Family-owned Mouawad is known for creating rare jewels and timepiece collections. The famous jeweler garnered several Guinness World Records.

It is currently based in New York City but it used to be based in Los Angeles, California.

In 2000, Mouawad partnered with Victoria’s Secret to design and build the multi-million-dollar Fantasy Bra collection, dubbed as “the most luxurious and expensive lingerie ever made.”

The expensive collection covered some of the world’s sexiest supermodels in Mouawad diamonds for a record-setting six straight years.

Last year, Miss Universe Philippines bet Catriona Gray won the pageant title and was crowned the iconic phoenix crown designed by the former official jeweler of Miss Universe, Mikimoto & Co., Ltd.

READ: LIST: What Catriona won at Miss Universe 2018

This crown, bearing 100 pearls, signifies power, status and beauty. It is estimated to cost around $250,000 or P12.5 million.

The luxurious headpiece was first used by the Miss Universe Organization from 2002 to 2007 but it only made a comeback in 2017 when Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe 2017.

The coronation night of the 68th Miss Universe would be held in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on December 8 (December 9, Philippine time).

CATRIONA GRAY MISS UNIVERSE MISS UNIVERSE ORGANIZATION MOUAWAD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' Gazini Ganados bares her top 5 Miss Universe bets
9 hours ago
Is this the beginning of a new sisterhood between this year’s Miss Universe ladies?
Entertainment
fb tw
Angel Locsin makes it to Forbes' 'Heroes' list for Mindanao charity work
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is among the personalities included in this year’s Forbes Asia's Annual Heroes Of Philanthropy...
Entertainment
fb tw
Martin moved into singing Our Father in Holy Land
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
It must be Martin Nievera’s most memorable journey that is, Arlina Onglao’s Journey of Faith, a regular pilgrimage...
Entertainment
fb tw
Daniel Padilla reacts to Karla Estrada's new boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Daniel said he already met his mom’s new boyfriend Jam Ignacio.
Entertainment
fb tw
James Reid on Momoland Nancy, JaDine
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
He added that he’s busy doing his second album with collaborations with Filipino artists from Canada and Los Angel...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
21 hours ago
Beauties and the Bets
By Nathalie Tomada | 21 hours ago
Beauty titleholders, led by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, served as the muses for the 11 countries participating in the...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Kylie Padilla shares update on hacked social media account
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Last November 30, Kylie posted on her Instagram account that her Twitter account was hacked.  
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
John Lloyd Cruz bonds with Scarlet Snow Belo in Japan
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
John Lloyd asked Scarlet if she wanted to play with his son Elias.
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Sharon Cuneta denies Duterte's allegation vs Kiko
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta has denied Pres. Rodrigo Duterte's claim that she wanted her husband, Sen. Francis Pangilinan,...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Gloria gives Gazini 50/50 chance
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
As the 2019 Miss Universe pageant gears toward the grand coronation night in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, Dec. 8 (Dec. 9 in...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with