Miss Universe to unveil new crown on December 5

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization is set to unveil the new pageant crown on Thursday, December 5.

The new crown was sponsored and designed by world-renowned jeweler Pascal Mouawad.

In its social media page, jeweler company Mouawad said its inspiration for the soon-to-be-revealed Miss Universe Crown are the following themes: modernity, achievement, journey, power and femininity.

This is the first time Mouawad is designing a crown for the prestigious pageant.

Family-owned Mouawad is known for creating rare jewels and timepiece collections. The famous jeweler garnered several Guinness World Records.

It is currently based in New York City but it used to be based in Los Angeles, California.

In 2000, Mouawad partnered with Victoria’s Secret to design and build the multi-million-dollar Fantasy Bra collection, dubbed as “the most luxurious and expensive lingerie ever made.”

The expensive collection covered some of the world’s sexiest supermodels in Mouawad diamonds for a record-setting six straight years.

Last year, Miss Universe Philippines bet Catriona Gray won the pageant title and was crowned the iconic phoenix crown designed by the former official jeweler of Miss Universe, Mikimoto & Co., Ltd.

READ: LIST: What Catriona won at Miss Universe 2018

This crown, bearing 100 pearls, signifies power, status and beauty. It is estimated to cost around $250,000 or P12.5 million.

The luxurious headpiece was first used by the Miss Universe Organization from 2002 to 2007 but it only made a comeback in 2017 when Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe 2017.

The coronation night of the 68th Miss Universe would be held in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on December 8 (December 9, Philippine time).