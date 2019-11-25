Eilish, Lil Nas X & Lizzo lead the Grammy bets

This early, I am already sure that the 2020 Grammy Awards will go down in history as very young, very hip and not at all geriatric. Remember those many times in the past when the Grammys was faulted for being too safe and for choosing nominees and later on winners that were already time-worn and therefore predictable? That is definitely not happening anymore.

Heading the list of nominees for next year’s Grammys are three of the most exciting young debut artists ever in pop music history. Lizzo, 30 years old with eight nominations; Billie Eilish, 17 turning 18 on Dec. 1 with six nods; and Lil Nas X, 20, also with six nods. They are followed by Ariana Grande, 26, with five nominations; and H.E.R. who is only 22 years old also with five nods. Taylor Swift is only 29 years old but seems to be suddenly old.

By the way, Taylor’s Lover did not make the Album of the Year shortlist. Likewise, Happiness Begins by the Jonas Brothers during what seems to be their banner year. Sad, sad too, that A Star Is Born, which is not only a superb soundtrack but also a great album by itself is not in the running.

Anyway, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Jan. 26, 2020 in New York City. Alicia Keys, leading advocate of the no-make-up look because she still looks fantastic without make-up, will return to host the ceremony.

And now here are the 2020 Grammy nominees:

Record of the Year: Hey Ma, Bon Iver; Bad Guy, Billie Eilish; 7 Rings, Ariana Grande; Hard Place, H.E.R.; Talk, Khalid; Old Town Road, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus; Truth Hurts, Lizzo; Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee.

Album of the Year: I,I, Bon Iver; Norman F---king Rockwell, Lana del Rey; When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish; Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande; I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.; 7, Lil Nas X; Cuz I Love You, Lizzo; Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend.

Song of The Year: Always Remember Us This Way, Lady Gaga; Bad Guy, Billie Eilish; Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker; Hard Place, H.E.R.; Lover, Taylor Swift; Norman F---king Rockwell, Lana del Rey; Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi; Truth Hurts, Lizzo.

Best New Artist: Black Pumas; Billie Eilish; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalia; Tank and the Bangas; Yola.

Pop Solo Performance: Spirit, Beyoncé; Bad Guy, Billie Eilish; 7 Rings, Ariana Grande; Truth Hurts, Lizzo; You Need To Calm Down, Taylor Swift.

Pop Duo/Group Performance: Boyfriend, Ariana Grande & Social House; Sucker, Jonas Brothers; Old Town Road, Lil Nas X ft. Billie Ray Cyrus; Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee; Señorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello.

Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Si, Andrea Bocelli; Love, Michael Bublé; Look Now, Elvis Costello & the Imposters; A Legendary Christmas, John Legend; Walls, Barbra Streisand.

Pop Vocal Album: The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé; When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish; Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande; No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran; Lover, Taylor Swift.

Dance Recording: Linked, Bonobo; Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers; Piece of Your Heart, Meduza ft. Goodboys; Underwater, Rufus Du Sol; Midnight Hour, Skrillex & Boys Noize ft. Ty Dolla $ign.

Dance/Electronic Album: LP5, Apparat; No Geography, The Chemical Brothers; Hi This Is Flume, Flume; Solace, Rufus Du Sol; Weather, Tycho.

Rock Performance: Pretty Waste, Bones UK; This Land, Gary Clark Jr.; History Repeats, Brittany Howard; Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse; Too Bad, Rival Sons.

Metal Performance: Astorlus – The Great Octopus, Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi; Humanicide, Death Angel; Bow Down, I Prevail; Unleashed, Killswitch Engage; 7empest, Tool.

Rock Song: Fear Inoculum, Tool; Give Yourself a Try, The 1975; Harmony Hall, Vampire Weekend; History Repeats, Brittany Howard; This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Rock Album: Amo, Bring Me The Horizon; Social Cues, Cage The Elephant; In The End, The Cranberries; Trauma, I Prevail; Feral Roots, Rival Sons.

Alternative Music Album: U.F.O.F., Big Thief; Assume Form, James Blake; I, I, Bon Iver; Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend; Anima, Thom Yorke.

Best Music Video: We’ve Got To Try, The Chemical Brothers; This Land, Gary Clark Jr.; Cellophane, FKA Twigs; Old Town Road, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus; Glad He’s Gone, Tove Lo.

Music Film: Homecoming by Beyoncé; Remember My Name, starring David Crosby as himself; Birth of the Cool about Miles Davis, his life and music; Shang-rila, hot music producer Rick Rubin in his famous recording studio; and Anima, starring Thom Yorke of Radiohead and featuring his music.

More nominations next in Sounds Familiar column.