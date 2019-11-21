MOVIES
Bea at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball red carpet
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, File
Bea Alonzo speaks up on ex Gerald Anderson, rumored new boyfriend
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she has moved on from her relationship with Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson.

At the press conference of her new movie “Unbreakable” with Angelica Panganiban and Richard Gutierrez, Bea said she realized that there are more important things in her life.

“Oo tapos na ko do'n. Okay na 'ko. Tsaka ano, sobrang daming blessing 'yung dumating, nag-360, ang daming dapat kong ipagpasalamat. Na-realize ko, ang daming importanteng bagay sa buhay ko hindi lang jowa,” Bea said.

Bea, who is now being linked to actor Dominic Roque after she and Dominic went together to Japan as seen on her Instagram account, said she has no plans of having a relationship right now.

“Wala pa naman po. Magpapahinga muna ko. Parang hindi ko pa kaya. Hindi naman kailangang magka-boyfriend para patunayan na naka-move on ka na,” Bea said.   

But Bea assured she will open her heart once again if the right time comes.

“'Di naman isasarado, magpapahinga ka lang, magpapagaling ka lang and then 'pag dumating na 'yong tamang panahon, kapag ready ka na uli, edi i-open mo na yung heart mo ulit,” she said.

Bea, Angelica, and Richard star in the movie “Unbreakable,” which will open in cinemas on November 27.  

