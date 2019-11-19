'Miracle in Cell No. 7' star believes Aga Muhlach can win MMFF 2019 Best Actor

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya child star Xia Vigor believed veteran actor Aga Muhlach has a strong chance of getting the Best Actor trophy at the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival for the Filipino remake of “Miracle in Cell No. 7.”

During a recent interview with Philstar.com, Xia said she has a strong feeling that Aga will take home the award.

“Opo. Feeling ko po talaga,” she said.

Xia also assured that the Filipino remake of an original Korean movie will definitely make moviegoers cry while watching it.

“Actually, kahit ako din po, kahit alam kong kunwaring iyak lang po 'yon na parang alam kong eksena lang po 'yon, pero sa sariling kong eksena naiiyak po talaga ko,” Xia said.

The Viva Films movie trailer already has 12 million views on Facebook and Xia said it’s such an honor for her to be part of the movie.

“It's such an honor po sa akin na madami pong nagview dun sa teaser namin. Hopefully po maraming nakagusto po ng teaser namin and sobrang saya ko po dahil parang million views na po siya. First time ko pong magkaroon ng teaser na million views po. Hindi ko talaga inexpect na ganon karaming views po,” she said.

“Na-challenge po ako kasi po sobrang heavy ng mga scenes, pero sana po ma-reach namin 'yung expectations ng mga Filipinos lalo na po 'yung mga Korean fans. I hope naabot ko po 'yung expectations. Sana po ma-appreciate po nila 'yung ginawa namin,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ryu Seung-Ryong, the original actor in the hit Korean movie, shared the movie trailer in his Facebook account.

“So touched to know that there will be a Philippine remake of Miracle in Cell No. 7,” he captioned the post.