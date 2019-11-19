MOVIES
MUSIC
Aga Muhlach stars in Viva Films' "Miracle in Cell No. 7."
Viva Films via YouTube, screenshot
'Miracle in Cell No. 7' star believes Aga Muhlach can win MMFF 2019 Best Actor
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya child star Xia Vigor believed veteran actor Aga Muhlach has a strong chance of getting the Best Actor trophy at the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival for the Filipino remake of “Miracle in Cell No. 7.”

During a recent interview with Philstar.com, Xia said she has a strong feeling that Aga will take home the award.

“Opo. Feeling ko po talaga,” she said.

Xia also assured that the Filipino remake of an original Korean movie will definitely make moviegoers cry while watching it.

“Actually, kahit ako din po, kahit alam kong kunwaring iyak lang po 'yon na parang alam kong eksena lang po 'yon, pero sa sariling kong eksena naiiyak po talaga ko,” Xia said.    

The Viva Films movie trailer already has 12 million views on Facebook and Xia said it’s such an honor for her to be part of the movie.

“It's such an honor po sa akin na madami pong nagview dun sa teaser namin. Hopefully po maraming nakagusto po ng teaser namin and sobrang saya ko po dahil parang million views na po siya. First time ko pong magkaroon ng teaser na million views po. Hindi ko talaga inexpect na ganon karaming views po,” she said.  

“Na-challenge po ako kasi po sobrang heavy ng mga scenes, pero sana po ma-reach namin 'yung expectations ng mga Filipinos lalo na po 'yung mga Korean fans. I hope naabot ko po 'yung expectations. Sana po ma-appreciate po nila 'yung ginawa namin,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ryu Seung-Ryong, the original actor in the hit Korean movie, shared the movie trailer in his Facebook account.

“So touched to know that there will be a Philippine remake of Miracle in Cell No. 7,” he captioned the post.

AGA MUHLACH METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS MIRACLE IN CELL NO.7
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The Un-Showbiz Couple
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Steadies for six years and married for 15 years, Tonton Gutierrez and Glydel Mercadoare so unlike their colleagues. They may...
Entertainment
‘I apologize’: Matteo Guidicelli addresses Sarah Geronimo’s Mommy Divine, Daddy Delfin
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
A week after announcing his engagement with girlfriend Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli posted a heartfelt letter on...
Entertainment
Richard Yap opens Wangfu at SM City Fairview
By Ver Paulino | 11 hours ago
The popular Chinese restaurant has opened its seventh branch in Metro Manila.
Entertainment
Is Mark tying the knot anytime soon?
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 4 days ago
Whenever the topic of marriage is brought up, Mark Herras chooses to keep mum. The actor, who is going steady with fellow...
Entertainment
Regine Velasquez reacts to viral 'nganga' video with Catriona Gray
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Regine also added that she told Catriona to continue pursuing her singing.
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
Dani Barretto reacts to Barretto family's comparison to the Kardashians
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Because of the controversy surrounding her family, Dani Barretto believed they are worse than the Kardashians.
Entertainment
2 hours ago
Melanie Marquez didn't know Michelle Dee joined Miss World Philippines
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez has revealed that she didn’t know that her daughter Michelle Dee joined...
Entertainment
11 hours ago
Curves that refresh
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
For someone who likes to be described as “sweet” (even if she has gone sexy with Derrick Monasterio in Regal Films’...
Entertainment
11 hours ago
Was mom Divine ‘blindsided’ by Matteo & Sarah?
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
Could it be true that Divine Geronimo (below) learned about the engagement of her daughter Sarah Geronimo (above) only when...
Entertainment
11 hours ago
A peek into the Brazilian life
By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Taking off from its theme this year, the eighth Brazilian Film Festival gave cineastes and moviegoers Visions of Life, which...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with