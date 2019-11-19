MOVIES
Sisters Julia and Dani Barretto
Dani Barretto via Instagram, screenshot
Dani Barretto reacts to Barretto family's comparison to the Kardashians
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 9:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Because of the controversy surrounding her family, Dani Barretto believed they are worse than the Kardashians.

According to a report by ABS-CBN’s Push, Dani reacted on people’s comparison of the Barretto family with Hollywood’s controversial family behind the reality TV show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

“I think we’re worse than the Kardashians to be honest. We’re more dramatic than they are. But then I don’t really know if that’s a compliment (laughs). But at the end of the day, these are real-life issues to be honest,” Dani said.

The daughter of former actress Marjorie Barretto said that this past month has been really tough for them, so they have been trying to move forward.

“At the moment, we’re all just trying to move forward and get past it because it has been really such a difficult month. It’s been a really tough month for us and we’re still grieving the loss of our grandfather. It’s actually his one month death anniversary today so talagang lahat pa rin kami still grieving. But we’re moving forward because I’m sure that’s what he wants us to do,” she said.

She refused to comment on the controversy because her husband Xavi and daughter Millie might get affected as well especially that they will be celebrating their first Christmas together.  

“Parang as much as I had a lot to say about the whole issue given that we were all there and we were all part of the family as well, but I chose to just not (say anything) anymore because naaapektuhan 'yung asawa ko at saka 'yung anak ko eh. Parang every single thing I do, every single thing I say, nadadamay sila,” Dani said.

“It’s supposed to be the best year but when that happened, I just chose not to say anything or comment on anything anymore. I’d rather just keep my family safe and away from all the bashing because it has been really, really crazy on social media when that happened. I did shy away a bit, more private now,” she added. 

