Philippines' Samantha Lo breaks silence on delayed Venezuela flight for Miss Grand International 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' representative to the 2019 Miss Grand International pageant, Samantha Ashley Lo, has arrived safely in Venezuela in time for the preliminary competition on Wednesday. The Cebuana beauty touched down in the South American country after days of delay due to a passport issue, according to the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs.

On Instagram, Samantha broke her silence to answer allegations about the delay.

Related Stories DFA issues statement on Samantha Lo's delayed trip for Miss Grand International 2019

"I know people have been waiting to hear from me but this past week has been such a rollercoaster of stress and uncertainty that I felt it was unnecessary to involve the public," she said.

"I chose to break my silence until I arrived in Venezuela because I wanted to make sure I got here safely. Despite what happened last week and the trauma that came with it, I have moved forward and pursued this journey knowing that I did not intentionally commit any of the acts that have been unfairly attributed to me."

The Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019 winner straightforwardly pointed at Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. for the delay.

"But yes, my local organizer, who handled my travel preparations, failed to equip me with the proper transit visa that may have enabled me to complete my earlier trip to this host country," she claimed.

She also said that it was not BPCI that helped her fly back home from "detention."

"Moreso, it wasn’t them who got me out of detention and put me safely on that plane to come back home. It was my family and other well-meaning Filipinos who did—and they are still not resting until this is over," she said.

Although still reeling from what happened, Samantha vowed to still try to do her best to bring home the country's first-ever Miss Grand International crown.

"And when this is all over, I hope to bring home the crown and glory to the Philippines and our people. It is not easy for me to do this - I still struggle with the fear and the trauma of recent days - but I know there is a bigger picture here and I will not let such fear silence me or deter me from the grand task ahead."

She said that instead as a setback, she sees her experience as an opportunity to become a "voice" for those "who have faced similar situations."

"I have come here not only as the candidate from the Philippines but as the voice of those who have faced similar situations like mine, the voice of those who have been abandoned of opportunity and pressured to remain silent."

She thanked Miss Grand International for still welcoming her "with open arms" despite being unable to join the opening ceremony and pre-pageant activities.

"To Miss Grand International who has welcomed me with open arms, you are an amazing organization that has shown me nothing but compassion and humanity from the very beginning. Thank you for accepting me and giving me the opportunity to represent my country."