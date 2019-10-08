MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Boyd Gaines, Oakes Fegley and Nicole Kidman in a scene from the drama
Film review: The Goldfinch An excess baggage of expectations
Philip Cu Unjieng (The Philippine Star) - October 8, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2014, Donna Tartt’s novel The Goldfinch, now comes to the screen with, understandably, an excess baggage of expectations. The director on board is James Crowley, who did a delightful job four years ago with Brooklyn, itself a prize-winning novel of Colm Toibín that starred Saoirse Ronan. And if Goldfinch was a dense, complex coming-of-age, dual strand narrative novel; the challenge would have been how to transition this to the screen, and somehow make the reams of pages that had to do with internal musings, motive and reflections, come to life in a cinematic manner that entertains.

Playing the central character of Theo Decker are Oakes Fegley as Theo at 11 years of age, and Ansel Elgort as 20-something Theo. The central event that links the two narratives is young Theo at the museum with his mother when a terrorist bomb attack leaves the boy emotionally scarred for life, impacting on the things he does and the kind of personality traits he develops. I won’t give any major plot points away as the joy of reading this terrific novel was all to do with discovery, of seeing how decisions taken even as a child, had tremendous bearing on what one does as an adult.

Nicole Kidman portrays Mrs. Barbour, matriarch of the family Theo turns to after the museum tragedy. And there’s Hobie (Jeffrey Wright), a furniture and antique restorer, who becomes the closest thing Theo has as a father figure, given his bio-Dad (Luke Wilson) is the epitome of absentee irresponsibility. The one having the most fun in the support cast would be Finn Wolfhard and Aneurin Barnard, playing young and young adult Boris, the Russian émigré who becomes Theo’s closest friend, and playing a pivotal role in the story’s resolution.

Off the bat, I’ll say that if you’ve never read the novel, this may be one of the more enjoyable films you can watch this year. It’s mature and densely plotted, filled with twists and turns — and if the film drives you to pick up the novel, it will have served its purpose.

However, if like me, you loved the novel, be prepared to be underwhelmed by this film adaptation. It’s almost like the producers came into this project with too much awe, too much stiff respect, that this is a Pulitzer Prize-winning work. As a result, there is a stiffness to the proceedings that makes the minutes tick by in excruciating fashion. You’ll beg for a more subversive approach, some humor and warmth, a naughty wink here and there from the filmmakers, to remind us that the film still has to delight.

Crowley displayed this in good measure with Brooklyn, a light-hearted star turn for Saoirse, and who can forget Julie Walters as Mrs. Kehoe, the imperious head of the New York boarding house where Ellis ended up, sailing from Ireland. The spontaneity, the irrepressible charm and light touch are sadly lacking in The Goldfinch. At “book value,” there was so much promise with The Goldfinch, but as a film adaptation, I doubt its market value will amount to much.

THE GOLDFINCH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How Nadine copes with stress
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 day ago
After backing out from doing the adaptation of the Korean film The Miracle in Cell No. 7, which is an official Metro Manila...
Entertainment
Have you tried ‘bread crumbing’ and ‘orbiting’?
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Last week, I wrote how eloping these days is almost unheard of. Today, I must admit I’m lost with the terms millennials...
Entertainment
‘A generation is coming to pass’: Tony Mabesa, Amalia Fuentes take final bow
2 days ago
“Right before our eyes, a generation is coming to pass."
Entertainment
Danny Dolor’s ‘dream project’ & Mother Lily’s bioflick
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There are three good reasons why I look forward to the barkada’s usually-potluck weekend salu-salo.
Entertainment
Sponsored
Kathryn, Nadine, Heart and fellow Pond’s girls open up about hesitations
By Gerald Dizon | 4 days ago
Pond’s celebrity ambassadors Nadine Lustre, Heart Evangelista, Kathryn Bernardo, Gabbi Garcia, and Ylona Garcia join...
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
Back triumphant from Berlin
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
They ran and they came home triumphant, some members of the Philippine team that joined the Berlin Marathon showing off their...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
All about the colorful lives & sacrifices of OFWs
By Boy Abunda | 1 hour ago
A closer look at how small screen viewing can captivate the hearts and minds of people will reveal that storylines primarily...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Jazz fuels FIRe in Manila
By Nenet Galang-Pereña | 1 hour ago
World-renowned blood drum spirit American Jazz Quartet leader, Royal Hartigan, performing with the University of the Philippines...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
My encounter with the 1st Pinoy Emmy winner
By Rogelio Constantino Medina | 1 hour ago
The first Filipino Emmy Award winner Jess Espanola, an animator of The Simpsons for years, has been staying in Quezon City...
Entertainment
6 hours ago
Wedding of the year? Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati share details about upcoming nuptials
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Richard and Sarah, who met when they were paired as a love team for a GMA-7 teleserye, have two sons, Zion and Kai.
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with