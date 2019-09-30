MOVIES
Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism, Sue Ramirez, and popular Korean drama actor, Lee Dong Wook, will attend the opening ceremony of KTO's autumn and winter season event in Manila.
Lee Dong Wook to visit Manila in celebration of 70 years of KR-PHL relations
(Philstar.com) - September 30, 2019 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — To commemorate the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations between Korea and the Philippines, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) will stage the #LoveKOrea Culture & Travel Fiesta from October 4 to 6 at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

This showcase of the best of Korea’s autumn and winter season is in cooperation with regional tourism organizations from Korea, namely Gwangju Tourism & Convention Bureau, Gyeongsangbuk-do Culture & Tourism Organization, Jeju Tourism Organization and Jeollabuk-do Province.

#LoveKOrea will open with a gala exclusive to KTO industry partners at the EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, and then will continue with a two-day travel fair at the Fashion Hall of SM Megamall.

Popular Korean drama actor Lee Dong Wook will be gracing the opening ceremony, together with Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism Sue Ramirez and representatives from KTO and the Ministry of Culture Sports and Tourism.

Rising all-male KPop group Target will be headlining the list of performers. Live musical performances, celebrity talk shows, presentations, fun games and quizzes, will complete the two-day program lineup at the stage.

Gwangju, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Jeju, Jeollabuk-do, as well as Korean delegations from tourism and medical-related fields, will set-up information booths and conduct activities.

A Korea Hanbok Experience Zone operated by Hanboknam, a traditional costume rental company from Korea, will be arranged for visitors who would like to try and experience wearing the Korean traditional costume.

Air Asia, Asiana Airlines, Cebu Pacific Air, and Jeju Air will release special fares through the #LoveKOrea Seat Sale both online and onsite. Philippine Airlines will also release special fares online, while Korean Air will be joining the event as exhibitor.

Several partner travel agencies will offer travel packages to Korean destinations, some of which will be part of the #LoveKOrea $70 Tour Discounts for event-day purchasers only.

BDO credit cardholders may enjoy 0% installment rate for up to three months, for purchases made from all participating exhibitors.

As a bonus, visitors who will purchase within the promotion period from any participating airline or travel agency may redeem special gifts from KTO.

KTO invites all who love Korea to visit this 2019 and participate in the ongoing #LoveKOrea campaign consisting of two major promotional events.

The first promotion, Show Your #LoveKOrea Video-Making Contest with the theme, “2019 is the best time to visit Korea” invites Filipinos travelling to Korea until December 15 to participate in the contest by submitting a 20- to 60-second video explaining their love for Korea. Applicants must indicate a video shout-out of the campaign name “#LoveKOrea” while in Korea. A total of 70 prizes will be given away with a grand prize of P70,000 cash. Winners will be announced on December 20.

Interested applicants who were not able to shoot a video shout-out of the campaign name may opt to join the second promotion, The #LoveKOrea Photo & Video Sharing Event. Filipinos may share any photo or video taken while travelling in Korea falling under any of the following five categories: K-Food, K-Beauty, K-Attraction, K-Wave, or K-Culture on their social media accounts. Among the applicants, a total of 14 winners: three grand prize winners of luggage sets and 11 honorable mentions, will be selected monthly until December 15. Announcement of winning entries will be released every 16th of the month for five months.

 

Applications for both promotions must be accomplished on the official website www.ktomanila.com. All related campaign materials, guidelines and announcements are available on the site.

