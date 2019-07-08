MOTHER'S DAY
John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo and Piolo Pascual
Instagram/thursdaybarkada_jlcbea
Piolo Pascual shares details about John Lloyd Cruz, family
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2019 - 12:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual believes John Lloyd Cruz’s fatherhood has changed the actor for the better. 

In an interview with the media during the recent press conference for Sun Life, Piolo said John Lloyd is happy with his life right now. 

“Happy siya. I'm asking about his son. He's very vocal with his own family, so he is in a good place. I think fatherhood change him for the better. Not that he's bad, iba talaga ang pakiramdam ‘pag naging tatay na eh so that's how he asked, privacy and at the same time, he feels complete. That's what I saw when I'm with him,” Piolo said.  

Piolo, who recently worked with John Lloyd Cruz and another Star Magic actress Bea Alonzo for a Shawarma brand, said he hoped he and John Lloyd will work again for future projects. 

“Hopefully, one day we can work again together,” he said.  

Piolo also said that he hopes that John Lloyd will officially return to showbiz. 

“Napakaliit ng mundo and Lloydie will always be my brother. We started here in the industry 20 years ago at siyempre affected ka rin ‘pag may nangyayaring hindi maganda sa kasama mo, so I hope sana bumalik siya,” Piolo said. 

